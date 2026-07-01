NEW PRODUCT: Dual Hazardous Location Cabinet Cooler Systems Protect Large Electrical Enclosures in Classified Areas

CINCINNATI, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EXAIR's Dual Hazardous Location Cabinet Cooler® Systems provide a powerful, maintenance-free solution for protecting large electrical enclosures in hazardous environments. Designed for classified areas, including Class I Div 1, Groups A, B, C, and D; Class II Div 1, Groups E, F, and G; and Class III, these high-capacity cooling systems prevent overheating of sensitive electronics while eliminating the need for costly air conditioners or vortex fans. With cooling capacities up to 5,600 Btu/Hr, Dual Hazardous Location Cabinet Coolers are ideal for oversized control panels, motor control centers, and other electrical enclosures exposed to explosive gas or combustible dust atmospheres.

Dual Cabinet Cooler Systems cool a large enclosure used in a paint-mixing manufacturing process.

Dual Hazardous Location Cabinet Cooler Systems use two engineered Cabinet Coolers working together to evenly distribute cold air throughout large enclosures, maintaining safe operating temperatures for critical electrical components. The systems are UL tested for hazardous locations and preserve the enclosure's integrity by mounting through standard electrical knockouts. Each system includes an automatic drain filter separator to prevent moisture from entering the enclosure, while optional electronic temperature controls are also available. With no moving parts to wear out and no refrigerants to maintain, the systems provide long-lasting, reliable protection in the harshest industrial environments.

Dual Hazardous Location Cabinet Cooler Systems are part of EXAIR's complete family of Cabinet Cooler® Systems, offering solutions for NEMA 12, 4, 4X, and ATEX-rated enclosures ranging from 1,000 to 5,600 Btu/Hr. Whether cooling a small control panel or a large electrical enclosure in a classified area, EXAIR provides engineered cooling solutions for virtually any enclosure cooling challenge.

For more information contact: EXAIR

11510 Goldcoast Dr.

Cincinnati, OH 44444-1621

Phone: (800) 903-9247

E-mail: [email protected]

https://exair.co/hazdual

SOURCE EXAIR