NEW PRODUCT: New ATEX EasySwitch® Wet-Dry Vac for Industrial Cleanup in Explosive Environments

CINCINNATI, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EXAIR's new ATEX EasySwitch® Wet-Dry Vac is engineered to provide safe, reliable industrial cleanup in hazardous environments, including ATEX Zones 1 and 21. Designed for use in areas with potentially explosive atmospheres, this pneumatic system eliminates the risks associated with electric vacuums while delivering powerful performance for wet and dry applications. With its ability to quickly switch between material types, the ATEX EasySwitch offers a versatile, compliant solution for maintaining clean and safe workspaces in critical industries.

ATEX EasySWitch Wet-Dry Vac

The ATEX EasySwitch is specifically constructed to meet strict safety requirements for explosive gas and combustible environments. Featuring a static-dissipative design and proper grounding, the system helps prevent dangerous electrostatic buildup that could lead to ignition. Because it operates solely on compressed air, it contains no electrical components or moving parts, removing common ignition sources such as sparks, heat or motor failure. Using a simple latch mechanism to switch between dry vacuuming and liquid recovery in seconds, the ATEX EasySwitch is capable of handling materials such as dust, powders, coolant, chips and absorbents. It provides a durable, low-maintenance solution for demanding ATEX-rated applications.

The ATEX EasySwitch is part of EXAIR's comprehensive lineup of industrial vacuum systems designed for efficiency, safety and performance. In addition to ATEX-rated models, EXAIR offers Reversible Drum Vacs for liquid transfer, Chip Trappers for separating solids from liquids, Heavy Duty Dry and HEPA Vacs for fine dust collection, and a wide range of specialty systems to meet unique application needs. Prices for the ATEX EasySwitch start at $3,900. https://exair.co/91-atesv

Contact: Pam Starrett

Phone: 800-903-9247

For more information contact: EXAIR

11510 Goldcoast Dr.

Cincinnati, OH 45249-1621

Phone: (800) 903-9247

E-mail: [email protected]

https://exair.co/91-atesv

SOURCE EXAIR