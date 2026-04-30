NEW DEVELOPMENT: EXAIR Announces Brand Refresh and Commitment to Service and Innovation

CINCINNATI, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EXAIR, a leader in engineering solutions, today announced the launch of a new brand identity as it enters its next chapter of growth. With this fresh approach, EXAIR has a clear perspective and a focus on what's ahead. The commitment to forward momentum is backed by years of serving this industry and the promise to continue providing the best compressed air solutions on the market. The new look reflects the same innovation and attention to detail that have defined our approach to engineering and product design since our inception.

EXAIR Announces Brand Refresh

For 43 years, EXAIR has built its reputation on engineering excellence, product reliability, and long-term customer partnerships. The new identity reflects the company's continued investment in innovation and forward-looking strategy, while reinforcing our foundation.

That commitment remains unchanged. The logo is new. EXAIR standards are not. The refreshed brand signals continued growth, expanded capabilities, and a long-term commitment to serving industrial customers with the same quality and responsiveness that built the company's legacy.

From Kirk Edwards, President of EXAIR: "I, for one, have been staring at the current EXAIR logo for 26 years – it represents where we came from and the hard work it took to get here. We have gained a lot of trust through performance, reliability, and our customer relationships under that logo. That trust earned will remain because it is, after all, the result of our people, customers, and commitment to doing things the right way. This brand refresh represents our strong and successful past while embracing new customer demands, emerging markets, and changing industries."

The refreshed brand identity aligns with EXAIR's forward trajectory and commitment to engineering solutions that deliver measurable outcomes. Customers and partners can expect the same approachable expertise and dependable support that have defined EXAIR's reputation, now paired with a visual and messaging framework that reflects momentum and innovation. EXAIR will begin implementing the new identity across digital platforms, marketing materials, and product packaging in the coming months and will debut the branding publicly at the upcoming Grainger Trade Show. For more information, visit EXAIR's website or contact the applications engineering team for support and product guidance.

For more information contact:

EXAIR

11510 Goldcoast Dr.

Cincinnati, OH 45249-1621

Phone: (800) 903-9247

E-mail: [email protected]

https://exair.co/brand

SOURCE EXAIR