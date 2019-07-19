New Product from NewLeaf Symbiotics Improves Corn Yield

"NewLeaf has harnessed the symbiotic capabilities of M-trophs technology and launched the Terrasym family of products to help farmers grow crops that are stronger and more able to resist disease and pests," said Matt Helms, Vice President, Commercial at NewLeaf Symbiotics. "As the agriculture industry continues to demand more environmentally-friendly crop input solutions, we're pleased to introduce a biostimulant solution that engages the corn crop's entire ecosystem to deliver benefits for farmers and input providers – all sustainably."

Independent research organizations and universities have conducted Terrasym 408 trials at 18 locations over the past two years. Results show an average yield benefit of 8.8 bushels per acre and a win rate vs. control of 78%. The results translate to a farmer ROI of $30.00+ per acre.

NewLeaf Vice President, Business Development and Field Agronomy, Mike McFatrich said, "This year's crop season is the wettest on record in the US, causing extremely late planting. Every day counts in a shorter season. Growers using Terrasym 408 are seeing strong early emergence of corn as compared to untreated areas. Early emergence is caused by better nutrient and moisture uptake. Strong plants translate to increased yield at harvest."

NewLeaf products are based exclusively on M-trophs, ubiquitous microbes that naturally colonize the roots and leaves of all plants. M-trophs are unique, naturally derived microorganisms within the plant microbiome that can improve access to essential nutrients that all plants need to grow. Applied in-furrow or as a seed treatment, Terrasym products overcome the limitations of current biological crop inputs by improving plant yield, reducing pest and disease stress, and improving crop quality, with no energy cost to the plant. NewLeaf's other M-troph-based products include Terrasym 401 and Terrasym 903 for soybeans and Terrasym 402 for peanuts. With over 90 patents filed or granted and 17 patent families, NewLeaf owns the largest M-troph library of strains.

About NewLeaf Symbiotics

NewLeaf Symbiotics is a plant microbiome technology company engaged in discovery, development, production, and commercialization of products containing beneficial plant microbes (M-trophs). NewLeaf's family of products helps farmers increase yield by promoting stronger plants and better nutrient uptake, ultimately contributing to the transformation of agriculture towards a more sustainable future. Its 40+ member team is based in BRDG Park at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center in St. Louis, MO. Visit NewLeaf Symbiotics at www.newleafsym.com.

