New Product Introduction: MOBY Move All-Position Carrier

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MOBY, the award winning and globally renowned baby wraps company that is the market leader in the category, has launched a new all-position, lightweight baby carrier. This new MOBY MOVE is engineered with premium support features and breathable mesh fabrics, and features an easy to adjust pull all at a competitive price.

The MOBY MOVE launched in August, 2019 and is ideal for newborns to toddlers, ages 4 to 48 months.

MOBY MOVE - A new carrier for all ages and stages of development focused on simplicity and comfort for parent and baby.

"MOBY is a trusted brand known for creating innovative products that are affordable and easy to use. MOBY MOVE offers ideal comfort for parents and babies that is unique to the market. The MOBY MOVE delivers comfort, multi-functionality, ease of use and pricing that is below most of the competition," states Yann-Giovanni Boulbain, Chief Executive Officer at MOBY.

Simple to use, the lightweight 1.5 pound MOBY MOVE provides comfort and convenience while allowing parents to carry baby hands-free. The carrier provides babies with a cushioned, ergonomic seat and breathable mesh. No extra insert is needed for newborns, and a taller toddler setting is perfect as a child grows. (Weight range is 7-45 lbs / 3.2-20.4 kgs). A single set of easy-to-use adjustments provides custom-fit sizing as baby grows and a helpful, easy-adjust finger loop ensures parents have a comfortable strap fit.

MOBY MOVE extra features include: 4-position carrying: parent-facing, world-facing, hip carry, back carry; two storage pockets making it easy to carry small items like keys and cards, and a privacy hood perfect for napping and nursing with a UPF 45+ sun protection to keep harmful rays at bay. Easy machine washing makes the MOBY MOVE look good as new. The MOBY MOVE is priced well below similar carriers and is available in Glacier Gray and Twilight Black.

About MOBY

Founded in 2003, MOBY was an immediate category leader after introducing the classic wrap. The MOBY name (MOther & baBY) is synonymous with babywearing. Globally recognized, MOBY are trusted experts focused on education, hip health and safety. MOBY is the brand that knows the importance of keeping babies close, calm, and happy—and the role babywearing can play. MOBY innovates to meet the varying needs of today's parents and babies, with designs developed to adapt with baby—always offering comfort, safety, versatility, and style. Winning countless consumer and industry awards, MOBY is still evolving to create solutions for all the ages and stages of life on the go with baby. https://mobywrap.com/

