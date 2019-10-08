New Product, Iris CM™ from RDI Technologies Opens Up the World of Motion Amplification™ to Continuous Monitoring

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RDI Technologies, Inc., a company that specializes in innovating the industrial market with machine vision products, announced today that it is releasing a new product, Iris CM. The Iris CM will expand the use of their revolutionary IRIS platform technology powered by Motion Amplification™ to new applications focused on solving the industry's toughest problems, diagnosing and fixing the things that go bump in the night.

Iris CM - Continuous Monitoring

"We see this as the next step in revolutionizing the way we monitor equipment and machinery. We started by solving the plants' chronic problems with the Iris M™, expanded to high-speed applications with the Iris MX™, and the next step was naturally to move into the continuous monitoring space to assess and solve the problems that can't be predicted." – Jeff Hay, CEO

The Iris CM is a continuous monitoring camera solution that allows users to monitor an asset with three different cameras over an extended period of time. In Machine Condition Monitoring, solving the root cause is critical to avoid downtime and expensive repairs. The Iris CM enables users to visualize what is happening with their equipment live, set triggers to record events that happen when they aren't around, extract data in the past from the continuous recording loop, and analyze the data to solve the root cause for both acute and chronic problems. Events such as startups and shutdowns can be captured without having to be at the machine or coordinate with operations. And when it does go bump in the night, setting off an alarm, there will be no need to go to the asset to see what happened. The Iris CM can also be moved from one asset to another, making it a critical and cost-effective tool.

"Iris CM was designed as a crash cart system. When you go to the hospital for a chronic or acute symptom, they run a series of tests to determine what is wrong. The same thing happens for industrial machinery. The Iris CM is the tool to quickly and easily give you insight into the machine when you don't know when or where to start." – Bob Wilson, President

Cameras are the sensor of the future, and RDI Technologies is paving the way in the Industrial Market with innovative solutions that make Predictive Maintenance more accessible, easier to understand, and quicker. With over 400 unique customers from industries like Oil and Gas, Energy, Automotive, Pulp and Paper, Power, and Chemicals, RDI has seen rapid growth over the last 3 years and was named #33 on the Inc. 500 Fastest Growing companies list in 2019. The Iris CM is the 3rd product by RDI Technologies and is expected to contribute a significant amount to the continued growth of RDI, and the use of cameras as the industrial sensor of the future.

For information about RDI Technologies, Motion Amplification™ or the Iris M visit the RDI Technologies website at: https://www.RDITechnologies.com

For Media Inquiries Contact:

Andrew Dougherty

225951@email4pr.com

865-599-4409

SOURCE RDI Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.rditechnologies.com

