New Product Release -- Xoran MiniCAT 2020: Just-Right Sinus CT

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoran Technologies is proud to announce its release of its brand new MiniCAT 2020, a small, low-dose, cone-beam CT (CBCT) scanner specialized to assist physicians in the diagnosis of sinus disease. MiniCAT 2020 is the latest CT system added to the mix of Xoran's growing suite of specialized CT scanners for use by physicians at their patient's point-of-care.

MiniCAT 2020 is a streamlined CT system designed for ENT and Allergy physicians who need a quick, affordable CT system in their office to diagnose sinus problems.

"We found that ENT and Allergy practices were demanding a lower-cost CT solution for their offices," said Xoran CEO Misha Rakic. "Having diagnostic CT at each and every place a physician sees patients allows for faster diagnosis and increased patient compliance. In response, Xoran created the MiniCAT 2020, a sinus-optimized CBCT that is an affordable solution for our customers and has a larger field of view."

In designing MiniCAT 2020, Xoran relied on feedback from its physician customers to develop a low-cost sinus CT system with the optional benefit of Xoran Service, which includes a Comprehensive Service Plan for the life of the system.

"We took into account our customers' desire not only to have an affordable CBCT for their offices but also that they want the peace of mind of their MiniCATs covered under Xoran's white-glove Comprehensive Service Plan," said Xoran's Product Manager Russell Jahnke, who added that "over 90 percent of Xoran's ENT and Allergy customers buy extended-service contracts, and they have become accustomed to Xoran's excellent customer service, whether it is in our OEM-provided preventative maintenance that keeps our customers' systems in top shape or in our ability to monitor and perform remote diagnostics on systems in the field."

All of Xoran's products are serviced by Xoran service technicians who are full-time CBCT experts providing on-site service as well as real-time phone support through Xoran's direct 800 number — 800-70-XORAN.

In 2016, Xoran released MiniCAT IQ, a premium CT scanner with advanced imaging capabilities for scanning the sinuses, skull base and temporal bone — including the elaborate and tiny bones in the ear. The MiniCAT IQ supplements the performance and features of Xoran's original flagship scanner - MiniCAT.

Also in 2017, Xoran released xCAT, a portable intraoperative CT scanner for surgeons that takes real-time CT scans during procedures. A fraction of both the size of conventional full-body CT scanners and the weight, the distinctive xCAT is incredibly compact, turns on a dime and can be easily maneuvered to the patient for updated images during treatment. With xCAT's ultra-small footprint, a patient can be scanned while in the OR and CT images imported quickly and seamlessly into the surgical navigation system. xCAT has applications in ENT, otology, minimally invasive cochlear implants, as well as cranio-maxillo-facial surgeries.

With its most recent product release of MiniCAT 2020 this year, Xoran continues its quest to equip physicians with a suite of advanced imaging technologies that assist them in maximizing their efficiency in providing patient care and in fulfilling the company's mission: "Xoran makes the complex simple."

With over 700 of its CT systems installed worldwide, Xoran is the pioneer and market leader in point-of-care medical CBCT systems since 2001.

