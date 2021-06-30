New Product Release from VoiceOps Gives Call Centers a Powerful Tool to Execute and Evaluate Coaching Programs

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VoiceOps, the leading software solution company that established coaching enablement as a key strategy for call center teams, today announced a significant update to the VoiceOps Coaching Enablement Platform. This release enables call centers to better execute and evaluate their coaching strategies, ensuring more efficient programs, lower costs, higher performance across the board, and better employee and customer experiences.

The update gives managers, reps, and senior leadership unprecedented visibility into the coaching that is happening by rep and by team. It also highlights gaps in coaching activity and rep engagement, which guides managers where to focus to ensure no team members slip through the cracks. Call center leaders can then use this information to evaluate how well managers are implementing their designed coaching program and whether the strategy is serving the needs of the business.

"Good coaching requires consistent, two-way engagement and coordination between managers and reps. We've heard from our customers how important it is that all reps get the appropriate coaching coverage they need, and that each rep is truly engaged with the coaching program," said Dan Miller, Head of Customer Success at VoiceOps. "This product enhancement makes it easier for managers to connect and coordinate with reps, which will make coaching programs executed with the VoiceOps Coaching Enablement Platform even more effective and these teams even more successful."

The new functionality became available to all existing VoiceOps customers today, and will be included as part of the Coaching Enablement Platform solution for all new customers.

About VoiceOps

VoiceOps is the first and only coaching enablement solution for call centers that helps companies achieve higher ROI by making coaches more effective. The VoiceOps Coaching Enablement Platform drives lasting behavior change among reps at scale that leads to higher conversion rates, reduced attrition and ramp time, and a more consultative experience for customers. Founded in 2016, VoiceOps now works with some of the leading companies in industries including financial services, consumer lending, insurance, education, travel, and hospitality.

Contact:

Shari Tishman

Head of Marketing, VoiceOps

+1 (978) 621-3396

[email protected]

SOURCE VoiceOps

Related Links

voiceops.com

