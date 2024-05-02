New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Igloo Products Recalls Youth Sipper Bottles Due to Choking Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Igloo-Products-Recalls-Youth-Sipper-Bottles-Due-to-Choking-Hazard

Skims Body Recalls SKIMS Children's Pajama Sets Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Children's Sleepwear; Sold Exclusively by Skims Body

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Skims-Body-Recalls-SKIMS-Childrens-Pajama-Sets-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-Violation-of-Federal-Regulations-for-Childrens-Sleepwear-Sold-Exclusively-by-Skims-Body

Children's Dressers Sold Exclusively at Rooms To Go Recalled Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulation for Clothing Storage Units; Imported by LFN Limited

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Childrens-Dressers-Sold-Exclusively-at-Rooms-To-Go-Recalled-Due-to-Tip-Over-and-Entrapment-Hazards-Violation-of-Federal-Regulation-for-Clothing-Storage-Units-Imported-by-LFN-Limited

Polaris Recalls Prostar S4 Titan Adventure Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Polaris-Recalls-Prostar-S4-Titan-Adventure-Snowmobiles-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

True Manufacturing Recalls Commercial Refrigerators with Secop Compressors Due to Fire Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/True-Manufacturing-Recalls-Commercial-Refrigerators-with-Secop-Compressors-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

American Honda Motor Expands Recall of Lawnmowers and Pressure Washer Engines to include Lawnmower Replacement Engines Due to Injury Hazard; Additional Units/Injuries Reported

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/American-Honda-Motor-Expands-Recall-of-Lawnmowers-and-Pressure-Washer-Engines-to-include-Lawnmower-Replacement-Engines-Due-to-Injury-Hazard-Additional-Units-Injuries-Reported

Dixon Ticonderoga Recalls Creativity Street Foam Pattern Rollers Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Dixon-Ticonderoga-Recalls-Creativity-Street-Foam-Pattern-Rollers-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Lead-Content-Ban

DR Power Equipment Recalls Leaf Blowers and Leaf Vacuums Due to Laceration Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/DR-Power-Equipment-Recalls-Leaf-Blowers-and-Leaf-Vacuums-Due-to-Laceration-Hazard

Arctic Cat Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Laceration Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Arctic-Cat-Recalls-Snowmobiles-Due-to-Laceration-Hazard

Bausch + Lomb Recalls Project Watson Eyelid Wipes for Dogs Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria and Fungi

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Bausch-Lomb-Recalls-Project-Watson-Eyelid-Wipes-for-Dogs-Due-to-Risk-of-Exposure-to-Bacteria-and-Fungi

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

