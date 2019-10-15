New Products Added to Website That Sends Pranks Anonymously

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New products have been added to the retail website, 'Pranks Anonymous'. A website dedicated to those with a fun side in being able to send pranks to their friends anonymously.



Pranking people in person can be a difficult task as it's easy to have plans not work out as efficiently as you would like them to. The company, 'Pranks Anonymous', will handle the prank for you, so that it is easy and anonymous to prank your friends.



Spring Loaded Glitter Bomb Prank! Hilarious Spider Box Prank

Sometimes all you need to put a smile on someone's face is a spring loaded glitter bomb or, maybe even a loving hand written message mailed on a potato will put the pep back in your friend or loved one's step.



'Pranks Anonymous', specializes in being able to pull off the perfect joke while remaining incognito. For years they've been helping their consumers hilariously trick their friends by sending a wide variety of pranks. For instance, glitter bombs, phallic-shaped gummies, boxes with fake spiders and not to mention a box that will take forever to open (it's called the frustration box for a reason).



They are so excited to announce that they have just introduced new products to their store. This includes a new take on their top-selling glitter bomb. Instead of regular glitter, you can now prank your friends by having them open a shipping tube where adult shaped glitter comes flying out. It's definitely another way in which you can share a huge laugh with your friends.



'Pranks Anonymous' has also added new greeting cards to the mix. Their 3D pop up card displays a 3D image of a poop emoji when they open it. If you want something other than a stock standard birthday card, this one is definitely a top product.



They're also super excited to announce that the company is showcasing a 5% discount code. You can find this on their website which will take 5% off your first purchase.



They have a wide variety of carefully thought out pranks for you to choose from. 'Pranks Anonymous' prides itself on having 93% five-star reviews and 6% four-star reviews. They take what they do very seriously and you can count on them to get the job done.



Pulling the perfect prank is a task many aspire to and what better way to go incognito by having 'Pranks Anonymous' do that for you. All you have to do is go to their website and choose what prank tickles your fancy. They'll do all the rest.

