New Products Emerge From Legalization of Recreational and Medical Cannabis

According to research provided by Marijuana Business Daily, cannabis retail sales continue to grow year-over-year, as new markets emerge, and more states legalize medical and recreational cannabis. Sales in 2018 alone are anticipated to surge by approximately 50% when compared to last year, meaning sales value is on track to reach USD 8 Billion - USD 10 Billion by the end of this year. The research also estimates that by 2022, annual retail cannabis sales in the United States might cross the USD 20 Billion mark, a 200% increase from 2017. As for the economic influence that the new growing industry is likely to have, the data predicts an estimated USD 28 Billion - USD 34 Billion in economic impact in 2018. Koios Beverage Corp. (OTC: SNOVF), Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTC: TGODF), Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (OTC: ACBFF),

Canada had passed a nationwide legalization of recreational cannabis usage on June 19th, 2018, the second nation to do so after Uruguay. According to the New York Times, Tony Dean, the Senator who sponsored the bill in the Chamber, said that, "We've just witnessed a historic vote for Canada, the end of 90 years of prohibition. Now we can start to tackle some of the harms of cannabis." Mr. Dean continued "We can start to be proactive in public education. We'll see the end of criminalization and we can start addressing Canada's USD 7 Billion illegal markets."

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTC: SNOVF) is also listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under (CSE: KBEV). Earlier today the Company announced breaking news that Cannavated Beverage Co., a wholly-owned subsidiary, "has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with CanCore Concepts Ltd (http://www.keefbrands.com) for a line of cannabis-infused beverages.

The agreement, effective July 1st, 2018, is with Colorado-based CanCore Concepts Ltd., more widely known as Keef Brands. Keef is a leading developer of cannabis-infused beverages. The Company's products include the popular line of beverages that sell under the Keef Cola brand.

The licensing agreement allows Keef Brands to include the Cannavated nootropic formula in Keef's line of cannabis beverages.

Keef Brands, through its licensed manufacturing partners, will produce, market and sell a line of beverages that are not only infused with cannabis, but also contain the nootropic supplements from the Koios line of brain-enhancing functional beverages. The resulting product will be the first in the world to combine cannabis infusion with nootropic supplements that enhance the consumer's mental acuity.

The hybrid nootropic-cannabis beverage has a market launch scheduled for September 15th, 2018. Keef Brands has the exclusive rights for Colorado, with the option of expanding the licensing agreement to Canada and the U.S., provided it complies with all rules and regulations in the markets where cannabis has been made legal.

'We are thrilled to be partnering with an innovator in the functional beverage space and look forward to combining their unique formulations with our infused-beverage expertise and network of distribution,' said Erik Knutson, CEO of Keef Brands.

Koios CEO, Chris Miller, says the agreement is equally important for Cannavated, which was formed as a separate entity to pursue opportunities in the rapidly growing cannabis industry.

'This brings us one step closer to getting our drinks on store shelves and in the hands of consumers, both those who need them for medicinal use or who are simply looking for healthy alternatives in the recreational space,' said Miller.

'Widespread legalization of marijuana in Canada, including for recreational use, takes place Oct. 17, and California is ramping up after their recent legalization of recreational cannabis,' added Miller. 'We are more than ready to meet the emerging needs of this new and quickly growing market.'"

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: TGODF) is a research & development company licensed under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") to cultivate medical cannabis. The Company announced on June 27th, 2018 that it has signed a letter of intent for a 50/50 joint venture with Queen Genetics/Knud Jepsen A/S, based in Hinnerup, Denmark. The JV will initially consist of 200,000 sq. ft. located within Knud Jepsen's 1.3 Million sq. ft., state-of-the-art automated greenhouses in Denmark. The approximately 200,000 sq. ft. of advanced buildings to be dedicated to the JV were designed and engineered by Thomas Larssen of Aurora Larssen Projects Inc. and will provide an opportunity for TGOD to increase its total organic funded capacity by approximately 25,000 kgs. This will provide a consistent supply of high-quality organic cannabis grown in Europe, ready for the local European markets and increases TGOD's funded capacity to 195,000 kgs. "We are very excited about entering the European market as the leader of international organic cultivation," said Robert Anderson, TGOD's CEO. "Organic is one of our key differentiators, and when creating a catalog of higher margin products across varying delivery methods, organic inputs make a significant difference in the end product. This JV establishes TGOD's product across Europe and increases our funded capacity to 195,000 kgs. This represents another significant step forward as we create the largest organic cannabis brand in the world," Anderson finished.

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, Italy and Canada. Constellation Brands announced last year that it had signed an agreement to acquire a minority stake in Ontario, Canada-based Canopy Growth Corporation, a well-respected public company and leading provider of medicinal cannabis products. This investment and relationship is consistent with Constellation Brands' long-term strategy to identify, meet and stay ahead of evolving consumer trends and market dynamics, all while maintaining focus on its core total beverage alcohol business. Constellation has no plans to sell any cannabis products in the U.S. or any other market unless, or until, it is legally permissible to do so at all government levels. "We are thrilled to have the backing of such a well-established and respected organization such as Constellation Brands," said Bruce Linton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Canopy Growth Corporation. "We look forward to working with the Constellation Brands team to access their deep knowledge and experience in growing brands as we continue to expand our business."

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and capsule forms. Canopy Growth Corporation announced last year that it had agreed to enter into a strategic relationship with the leading total beverage alcohol supplier in the United States, Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ). The strategic relationship will see Constellation provide broad support in the areas of consumer analytics, market trending, marketing and brand development to Canopy Growth. In addition, the Companies will collaborate to develop and market cannabis-based beverages that can be marketed as adult use products in markets where and when such products are federally legal. Owners of a number of iconic brands, Constellation has a proven track record of establishing premium positions across multiple categories. "In Constellation we have a strategic ally that will join us as we lead the global cannabis sector into the future. We have also strengthened our balance sheet to fund the ambitious expansion efforts we've announced leading into 2018 - a year that will see unprecedented growth in medical and adult-use opportunities," said Bruce Linton, Chairman and CEO, Canopy Growth.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (OTCQX: ACBFF), headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, with funded capacity in excess of 430,000 kg per year and operations across Canada and in Europe, is one of the world's largest cannabis companies. Aurora Cannabis Inc. announced on June 26th, 2018 that it has agreed to a new USD 200 Million debt facility, with a potential upsize to USD 250 Million, with the Bank of Montreal. The debt facility will be primarily secured by Aurora's production facilities, including Aurora Sky, Aurora Mountain, and Aurora Vie. Strategically located at Edmonton International Airport, Aurora Sky is the world's most technologically advanced cannabis facility, projected to produce in excess of 100,000 kg per year of high-quality cannabis at low per gram costs, and slated to deliver its first harvest this week. "Having successfully met all of BMO's stringent risk assessment and other due diligence criteria to establish this facility reflects well on the maturity, progress and prospects of Aurora, as well as the quality and economic value of our production facilities," said Terry Booth, CEO. "This is by far the largest traditional debt facility in the cannabis industry to date. The funds provide us additional fuel to complement our end-to-end portfolio of vertically integrated, geographically and horizontally diversified assets, aimed at building a pre-eminent global cannabis company with a superior margin profile."

