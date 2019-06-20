New products, innovative solutions and rich programme of events await buyers at Asia's No.1 mid-year fine jewellery show

"The June Fair occupies a unique position in the industry," says Celine Lau, Director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets. "It literally brings the jewellery world under one roof, and it is perfectly timed for wholesalers, retailers and distributors who are building up their seasonal essentials."

Occupying 70,000 square metres of exhibition space at the HKCEC, the fair is divided into 21 theme and 18 group pavilions for easier navigation. New this year are two thematic zones -- Technology and Lab-Grown Diamonds -- and the industry-led Australia Pavilion under the national and group pavilions category.

The June Fair's signature programming will also feature three seminars organised by ACODES (Colombian Association of Emerald Exporters), The Gemmological Association of Hong Kong and the Japan Pearl Promotion Society, which will highlight developments in the coloured gemstone and pearl sectors.

By-invitation-only events will also be held on the fair's sidelines, including a Media Gathering, where the winners of the JNA Jewellery Design Competition 2018/19 will be announced. The JNA Awards will also reveal this year's finalists across 11 categories.

Prominent names in the diamond world will be unveiling collections in virtually every quality range at the Diamond Pavilion. The Fine Design Pavilion/Fine Gem Pavilion, one of the June Fair's premier destinations, will likewise present some of the rarest gifts of nature -- diamonds of the highest degree of fire and sparkle, and coloured gemstones of the most exceptional quality.

The Fei Cui Gallery, which is putting together one of the region's most impressive jadeite displays, and the Antique & Vintage Jewellery Pavilion are also exceptional destinations in themselves.

The fair is also known for its high concentration of established coloured gemstone dealers, offering unmatched opportunities in sourcing the "Big Three" of the gemstone world -- ruby, sapphire and emerald -- and other exceptional gemstones in a range of prices and qualities.

Pearls, the "Queen of Gems", will also be widely available either loose or set in jewellery. Expect suppliers to introduce edgy updates to classic styles using pearls in various shapes, from perfectly round gems to baroque and circled pearls.

