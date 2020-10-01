New Products, Programs in Smoking Cessation Sector Offer Hope, Support to Those Desperate to Quit

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the world today. Globally, 7 million people die every year from tobacco use, and the number is projected to increase to 8 million if the pattern of smoking doesn't change. These disturbing statistics are being noted by companies with experience and interest in working to make a difference in the world and provide effective ways to support and help smokers quit. One of those companies, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (OTCQB: KAVL) (KAVL Profile), recently announced it had acquired a patent for a synthetic nicotine and synthetic nicotine addiction therapy products; the company is also creating a lab,, which will manufacture and distribute products developed from that patent. Kaival isn't the only company with that objective in mind. Since 2008, Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) has invested more than $7.2 billion in the science and research of developing smoke-free products. Imperial Brands (OTC: IMBBY) is in the process of developing a range of Next Generation Products with the potential to reduce smoking-related disease. Earlier this year, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) released Nicorette(r) Mouth Spray. And Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) has created a Quit Smoking online campaign that provides extensive information and resources for individuals trying to kick the habit.

Living with Death, Disease

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that approximately 1,300 people die every day as a result of smoking. In addition, more than 16 million Americans are living with a disease caused by smoking. Smoking and tobacco have been linked to diseases and disabilities that impact nearly every organ of the body, including cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung disease, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and more.

And all of this can be prevented.

The fact that millions of deaths could be prevented if the right products and support were available has not gone unnoticed. Savvy companies recognize the potential benefits of providing solutions in this space may include more than saving lives. According to a 2019 Global Smoking Cessation Market Analysis, the smoking cessation market is projected to reach $63.99 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 16.9% during 2018 to 2026.

An Exclusive Patent

Even with the threat of death and disease, 34.2 million U.S. adults still smoke, according to the latest numbers from the National Health Information Survey. However, the vast majority of them — an estimated 70% of current adult smokers in the country — want to quit; in fact, 55% have attempted to quit in the past year. Unfortunately, only 7% are able to kick the habit because nicotine is such a highly addictive chemical, and cigarettes deliver the ingredient so rapidly.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (OTCQB: KAVL), a company focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products into mature, dominant brands, recognizes the need to make a difference in the smoking cessation sector. The company, which has reported $54.8 million in revenue and $6.9 million in gross profits thus far this year, recently obtained an international patent portfolio concerning full customization of certain isomeric properties of synthetic nicotine. This Tobacco-Free Nicotine (TFN) contains no trace of tobacco; rather it is made from a natural starter that undergoes a series of chemical reactions to produce the final TFN product.

"The science behind these patents has discovered that within the nicotine molecule, the S-isomers control the addictive properties, whereas the R-isomers control the beneficial qualities of the nicotine that a user enjoys," explained Kaival Brands CEO Niraj Patel. "The exclusivity is that the patents allows us to control the specific ratios of each isomer in the final synthetic nicotine molecule we produce for cessation products. We can now create completely unique products for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction therapy that remain effective and satisfying for the user, but are free from nicotine's addictive traits."

Eradication of Nicotine Addiction

In conjunction with the patent, Kaival Brands has announced the creation of Kaival Labs Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, that will own the patent and develop associated products.

"Kaival Labs will own the patented science to create a pure, yet non-addictive synthetic nicotine for the development and production of smoking cessation and nicotine replacement therapy products," said Patel. "Tobacco-Free Nicotine (TFN) is a certified clean, pure, non-tobacco-derived synthetic nicotine, and a key ingredient in numerous products like nicotine patches, lozenges, gums, vape sticks, e-liquids and more."

Kaival Labs is focused on pioneering the movement in creating a tobacco-free future. The new facility will rely on research and science to formulate and design smoking cessation treatment options to support and assist millions of people in their efforts to quit smoking. The lab is also intent on improving public health through the gradual eradication of nicotine addiction.

True Step-Down Products

Most of the smoking cessation products or Nicotine Reduction Therapy (NRT) products currently available are generally ineffective. The majority of them are designed to simply decrease the concentrations of nicotine, calling for users themselves to reduce their usage over time.

Kaival Labs' newly acquired patent provides the ability to control the levels of each isomer in a final product, thereby producing patented, true step-down products that reduce nicotine addiction levels without reducing the benefits a user is used to. The R-S- isomeric ratio in nicotine accounts for the addictive and beneficial properties and strengths of the chemical. Kaival Labs' exclusive NRT formulation modifies the ratio of R- S- isomers, resulting in synthetic nicotine that is effective in curbing nicotine addiction and may even have potential for use on a medical level in most beneficial form.

"Billions of smokers and tobacco users worldwide are looking for an answer and a real solution to their nicotine addiction problems," said Patel. "Imagine patent-protected products, either approved pharmaceutically or made available over-the-counter, that offered a way to truly ease a user off their addictive cravings for nicotine without losing any of their accustomed benefits along the way. We are excited to develop these innovative patents and bring effective, enjoyable smoking cessation products to market, helping all nicotine users lead healthier and higher-quality lives."

In a space where desperate smokers are seeking solutions, Kaival Brands appears to be particularly well positioned to take advantage of the huge potential and see substantial growth.

Supporting Efforts to Quit

Of course, Kaival Brands isn't the only company working in the sector. Given the tremendous potential, companies with interest and experience in smoking cessation are working to capture market share and offer support to smokers who yearn to quit.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) has shared its vision is to offer current adult smokers a better choice than continued smoking. In efforts to transform that vision into reality, the company has invested approximately $7.2 billion into the science and research of developing smoke-free products. PM also employs more than 400 world-class scientists, engineers and technicians in the development of a portfolio of smoke-free products that deliver nicotine without burning tobacco.

Imperial Brands (OTC: IMBBY) is committed in its efforts to transition smokers from combustible tobacco products to potentially less-harmful alternatives. Those efforts include the development of Next Generation Products that have the potential to reduce smoking-related disease, including its presence in the vaping industry. IMBBY's pioneer vaping brand, blu, includes vapor products that are battery-powered devices that heat e-liquids to create a vapor that is inhaled by the user. These products are fundamentally different from all tobacco-based products and devices as they do not contain tobacco leaf.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is involved in Nicorette innovation with the release of its new Nicorette® Mouth Spray, which is designed for rapid relief of nicotine cravings. Product information notes that anyone wanting to quit smoking may have to struggle with withdrawal symptoms. With two sprays into the mouth, Nicorette Spray offers rapid and effective help to relieve acute nicotine cravings within a minute. Based on the company's research, smokers who use Nicorette Mouth Spray are twice as likely to get through 12 months without a cigarette.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) has gathered extensive information as well as resources in its online smoking cessation campaign. The campaign outlines the components of effective smoking cessation programs, provides strategies for quitting smoking and staying smoke-free, and offers specific steps for undertaking efforts to quit smoking. In addition, the campaign suggests places to go for support and provides insightful information into why smoking is addictive and what the challenges and benefits may be for those desiring to quit.

All these companies share the same end game: to save lives and decrease disease-related disabilities related smoking and tobacco use. Their commitment to providing effective products and solutions in the smoking cessation sector could make a significant difference in efforts to reduce the numbers and provide hope to smokers who are desperately seeking to live healthier lives.

