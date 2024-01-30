New Professional & Executive Development Program Develops LGBTQ+ Leaders

News provided by

Harvard University Division of Continuing Education

30 Jan, 2024, 10:10 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard University Division of Continuing Education's Professional & Executive Development has launched a new Leadership Program designed to empower LGBTQ+ professionals to thrive as leaders. The intensive four-day program, held on Harvard's Cambridge, MA campus in July 2024, will provide participants with leadership strategies tailored to their unique experiences and identities.

Continue Reading

LGTBTQ+ Leadership Program: Leading with Pride, was designed specifically to help this audience gain skills in authentic leadership, strategic thinking, navigating organizational cultures, and positioning themselves for advancement. It incorporates interactive sessions, case studies, expert panels, and networking opportunities to help participants develop critical leadership skills. "This program allows LGBTQ+ professionals like me to fully embrace our identities and experiences as we develop our leadership abilities," said lead instructor and expert-in-residence Shawn O'Connor. "Participants will leave with tangible tools to elevate their careers while fostering more inclusive workplaces." O'Connor's teaching team is rounded out with recognized leaders Andy Bandyopadhyay, Nancy Forsyth, and Bob Bordone.

Topics range from personal branding to negotiation to mentorship culminating with the creation of a personal action plan. The LGBTQ+ Leadership Program aims to give its mid-to-senior level participants the confidence and skills to make a transformative impact as leaders within their organizations. Registration is open for the inaugural on-campus program, which starts on July 15.

About the Harvard Division of Continuing Education

The Harvard Division of Continuing Education is a division of Harvard University dedicated to bringing rigorous programs and innovative online teaching capabilities to modern purpose-driven learners including working professionals, high school students, visiting college students, and those seeking higher learning in retirement. We've been fueled by innovation and dedicated to excellence for over 100 years. Learn more at Harvard Division of Continuing Education.

Contact: Harry Pierre, [email protected] 

SOURCE Harvard University Division of Continuing Education

Also from this source

Harvard Division of Continuing Education Professional Development Rebrands as "Professional & Executive Development"

Harvard Division of Continuing Education Professional Development Rebrands as "Professional & Executive Development"

Harvard Division of Continuing Education's Professional Development is proud to announce that effective immediately we are changing our name to...
Harvard Division of Continuing Education Launches New Professional Development Programs

Harvard Division of Continuing Education Launches New Professional Development Programs

The Harvard Division of Continuing Education (DCE) introduced three new programs this fall offered through its Professional Development unit. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

Lesbian, Gay & Bisexual

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.