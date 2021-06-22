New Professional RegTech Certificate Launched to Provide Essential Training in Mission-critical Area of FinTech

LONDON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinTech Global, a leading provider of FinTech research and intelligence, announces the launch of the new Professional RegTech Certificate training course.

Over 50 experts from major financial institutions, universities and innovative regulatory technology companies have contributed insights and expertise to a new online RegTech course, which provides the training and forward-thinking that finance professionals need to address the impact of RegTech innovation.

FinTech Global announces the launch of the new Professional RegTech Certificate training course.

RegTech is now mission critical for financial institutions. Regulatory technology is disrupting processes, workloads, roles and responsibilities. RegTech solutions are impacting the way leaders manage financial institutions and radically changing the way professionals work in compliance, risk management, technology, operations and digital transformation.

RegTech training is now essential. Financial services professionals need to enhance their RegTech knowledge and skills in order to protect their organizations, their customers and themselves. Regulators expect financial institutions to improve performance by adopting RegTech and are holding organizations and individuals to greater account. In addition, the commercial imperatives to control costs and get ahead of competitors are stronger than ever.

The Professional RegTech Certificate addresses real-world challenges. The course is presented by industry professionals for industry professionals. It combines proprietary market intelligence with practical insights from leading-edge RegTech innovators, academics and senior leaders from financial institutions.

It's the most comprehensive and practical training course on RegTech available worldwide. The Professional RegTech Certificate course was produced in response to demand from the global financial services industry for more RegTech skills. It is designed for experienced finance professionals as well as new graduates looking to enter the financial services industry. It fits around professional work commitments and meets key organizational learning objectives.

Most of the content is exclusive and comprises research presentations, video lessons, panel discussions, reports, whitepapers and case studies. Users can focus on the areas that are most important to then and complete the course in 10 to 25 hours, depending on their lesson preferences. On successful completion, participants earn the Professional RegTech Certificate.

The course is available now at www.training.fintech.global/courses/professional-regtech-certificate.

Media Contact:

Richard Sachar

[email protected]

+44 20 7740 1270

SOURCE FinTech Global