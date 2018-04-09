New Professional Services From SentryOne

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SentryOne today launched new Professional Services offerings aimed at helping companies save time and resources in resolving SQL Server performance problems.

Pro Services offerings include four engagement options: Smart Start helps companies fully deploy SentryOne software and build a customized monitoring and alerting solution. Performance Assessment combines the expertise of our consultants and the power of SentryOne software to assess SQL Server performance, identify the root cause of performance issues, develop a performance improvement plan, and document the process from beginning to end. Custom Consultation is a customized engagement focusing on improving performance of the SQL Server estate using SentryOne solutions. Finally, SentryOne offers Enterprise Premiere, a complete package that includes installing and configuring SentryOne, conducting a performance assessment of your database environment, and training for your team.

"SentryOne has always offered service to customers who needed to supplement their internal structure with a deeper level of expertise in deploying monitoring tools," said Scott Brooks, Vice President of Customer Success. "Pro Services is a way to formalize the different levels of engagement options and provides ready access to our industry experts who have an average of 20 years' experience in database administration."

"This is an important service for SentryOne to offer," said Suril Jasani, Sr. Manager of Client Services. "It's like having a team of SQL Server experts show up just when you need them. It's the perfect option for client companies that need an extra boost of expertise to help move a data performance project forward quickly."

"Pro Services fills an important need for organizations seeking to fast track time to value for their investment in our software while addressing their need for data platform optimization," said Justin Randall, Sr. Professional Services Consultant. "Our primary goal is to empower our customers to more effectively manage the Microsoft data platform and elevate their expertise as data professionals by leveraging the power of our solutions."

SentryOne is a technology company whose award-winning solutions empower Microsoft data professionals to achieve breakthrough performance across physical, virtual and cloud environments. Its team includes an unprecedented eight Microsoft MVPs, individuals recognized by Microsoft for their subject matter expertise and community impact. Over the years, SentryOne has developed cutting-edge capabilities to optimize SQL Server performance, including its popular free query tuning tool, Plan Explorer. The company was founded in 2004 as SQL Sentry LLC, and it employs more than 120 people in Charlotte, NC. The Company announced in August plans to move to larger offices in Charlotte's Lower South End to support its accelerating growth and recently announced the opening of SentryOne EMEA in Dublin, Ireland.

