New Program Addresses the Growing Demand for Security Awareness Professionals to Protect Organizational Information Assets from Human Error with a Focus on a Security-Aware Culture

DENVER, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H Layer Credentialing, a wholly owned business unit of Professional Testing, Inc., announced the launch of its new third party, vendor-neutral, certification for security awareness professionals.

H Layer Credentialing's Security Awareness and Culture Professional (SACP)™ Certification program is designed to recognize competencies required for professionals serving in occupational roles linking security awareness training, user behavior assessment, education, with behavioral change, to achieve a sustained security-aware culture.

Why was SACP™ developed?

Increasingly, the most valued assets of organizations are their information resources. Collaborative work environments, network communication and remote work, have exponentially increased cyber threat vulnerabilities. While technical tools designed to protect information assets remain important, numerous research studies and surveys reveal that human errors are the most significant contributor to security breaches.

The SACP™ certification was developed in response to the recognition that establishing an organizational security-aware culture is among the most effective means of preventing costly data breaches.

The SACP™ certification mark will recognize individuals who have successfully passed the H Layer Credentialing's SACP™ certification examination and maintain certification requirements, as set by H Layer.

About the exam

To earn the SACP™ designation, candidates must pass a 2.5 hour, 120-question examination covering 7 subject domains relating to the relating to the development, implementation, and monitoring of a security awareness program.

Secure proctored examination administration is available at more than 5,000 Pearson VUE Test Centers in more than 100 countries worldwide.

The SACP™ program was developed based on a statistically validated job analysis study with the active participation of an advisory group of leading experts in security awareness to determine the body knowledge required for the examination. Active industry subject matter experts further assisted in development of the assessment content in compliance with technical standards guided and supervised by psychometric experts.

About H LAYER

H Layer Credentialing was established with the mission of advancing the occupational roles, functions and professional identity of security awareness professionals who utilize human centric approaches to manage organizational security risks.

More information about the program can be found at https://www.TheHLayer.com.

Media contact:

Reed Castle, PhD

[email protected]

407-412-1053

SOURCE H Layer Credentialing

Related Links

https://www.TheHLayer.com

