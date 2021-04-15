New Program Enables California Students to Start College Abroad and Transfer to Any Public College in the State

PORTLAND, Ore., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verto Education, a company that allows students to take a "gap year without the gap," today announced the launch of a partnership to provide California students with a seamless pathway to spend their first semester or year of college abroad while earning credits to transfer into a California State University (CSU) or University of California (UC) institution. Developed in collaboration with College of the Siskiyous, this unique model offers students an immersive, affordable freshman year that fosters personal growth and prepares them for academic success at California's public universities.

"After a very difficult, pandemic-stricken 2020, the incoming class of 2021 should be afforded attractive educational options. We've created a transformative first-year experience that will set students up for success throughout their academic career," said Dr. Char Perlas, acting superintendent and president of College of the Siskiyous. "We are thrilled to provide first-time college students with a new route to college completion that builds off our commitment to transform lives and offers an enriching cultural and global experience that is affordable and will support their personal development and growth."

With an eye on ensuring access and equity for all students, California residents who demonstrate financial need and are eligible for the Cal Grant will pay as little as $1,000 per semester. Participating students will earn 12-15 credits per semester that transfer seamlessly to the College of the Siskiyous, enabling students to transfer to their university of choice and graduate with a bachelor's degree in four years.

As many countries around the world eliminate or drastically decrease their COVID-19 cases, this program gives students the option to study in London, Spain, Italy, Hawaii, Fiji or Costa Rica. The program's coursework is structured around small class sizes and designed to foster cultural immersion, build self-awareness and develop critical skills such as problem solving, logical reasoning and collaboration. Students take courses such as English, Spanish, Statistics, Diversity in American Music, Environmental Science and Cultural Anthropology.

"We know that cross-cultural learning experiences have a positive impact on college completion and the development of essential lifelong skills like leadership, effective communication and critical thinking. By offering this experience early in a learner's academic journey, we're able to equip them to take full advantage of their education," said Mitch Gordon, co-founder and president of Verto Education. "This unique partnership builds on our commitment to provide all students, no matter their socioeconomic or racial background, an affordable opportunity to access meaningful learning experiences that will prepare them for success far beyond college."

About College of the Siskiyous

Established in 1957, College of the Siskiyous is one of 116 publicly funded California community colleges and is accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC) of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. The Fire/Emergency Response Technology Program is approved as an accredited regional academy for the State Fire Marshal's Office. The Paramedic/Emergency Medical Technician, Licensed Vocational Nursing and Registered Nursing Programs, and the POST Law Enforcement Academy are accredited by their respective state agencies.

COS is located at the base of majestic Mount Shasta (elevation 14,162 feet) in far northern California. Its 250-acre primary campus is centered in the historic lumber town of Weed, named after its founder Abner Weed, and is easily accessible from Interstate 5 and Highway 97. Classes began September 10, 1959 with 67 students and only three campus buildings. Since that humble beginning, College of the Siskiyous (COS) has greatly expanded its programs, services, and facilities.

The primary campus offers associate degrees and certificate programs in the arts, athletics, humanities, sciences, mathematics as well as career and technical programs in business/computer science, EMS-Paramedic, Fire, and Welding, to name but a few. Students have access to academic counseling, academic assessment, library services and resources, career counseling, personal counseling, financial aid assistance, Disabled Students Programs and Services (DSPS), Extended Opportunity Programs and Services (EOPS), Student Support Services (SSS), textbook sales and buy backs, and tutoring services. COS is also one of only eleven community colleges in California to offer students on-campus housing.

About Verto Education

Verto Education helps students discover themselves and the world around them by making education abroad a foundational and accessible part of a four-year college plan. With Verto, students can begin college with world-class academics in destinations like Fiji, Spain, and Costa Rica--while gaining direct admission to Verto's 50+ partner colleges, earning transferable college credits, and staying on track to graduate. Verto students walk away with much more than incredible memories and transferable credits; they gain the confidence, self-awareness, and global perspective needed to thrive in college and in life. Connect with us at vertoeducation.org.

