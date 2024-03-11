New Program Established to Support Alabama IVF Patients & Clinics

Recent legislative measures to protect IVF services open the door for patients, clinics to move frozen cryotissue out of the state without risk of legal consequences

HOUSTON, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive tissue and cryopreservation storage solution, and IVFCRYO, a cryo-services company for storage, shipping, and cryobank design of reproductive tissue, today announce a partnership to help Alabama IVF patients and clinics safely move and store reproductive tissue, including frozen embryos, out of the state.

Now through June 30, 2024, patients and clinics who wish to have reproductive tissue moved out of Alabama will receive free shipping through IVFCRYO and one year of free storage at HavenCryo. To further support clinics, IVFCRYO will provide free shipping back to providers when patients decide to proceed with treatment.

"With new legislative measures aimed to protect IVF services in Alabama, patients and providers can now relocate frozen tissue without the risk of legal suit and, in turn, take more control of their reproductive choices and for physicians, the care they provide to aspiring parents," says Adrian Elorza, Chief Strategy Officer at Inception Fertility™, the parent company of HavenCryo. "As a leader in long-term cryopreservation services, we are honored to offer physicians and patients in Alabama the opportunity to take additional measures to safeguard frozen embryos."

"We are excited to work with HavenCryo and be a partner to patients and clinics in Alabama who want to take an extra step in protecting cryotissue and their family-building goals," says Don Fish, CEO and Founder of IVFCRYO. "For over 15 years, IVFCRYO has used state-of-the-art technologies to transport reproductive tissue safely, and we are honored to provide this service to deserving patients and clinics in Alabama."

The Alabama ruling around fetal personhood led to clinics shutting down and some patients being too scared to move their tissue out of the state. The state has since passed a bill that protects patients, doctors, clinics, and other health care personnel who provide IVF treatment and services, civil and criminal "immunity," opening the door for patients to transfer their tissue out of Alabama.

"The recent events surrounding IVF care in Alabama have undoubtedly been traumatic for patients and clinics, and we recognize that there may be those who want to take advantage of the new immunity laws around IVF to move and store cryotissue safely in a neighboring state," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility, the parent company of HavenCryo, and the Executive Director of the Fertility Providers Alliance. "I am so proud of the work HavenCryo and IVFCRYO are doing to expand choices to providers and aspiring parents in Alabama and give them more control over patient care and their reproductive options."

HavenCryo is a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider that offers the most advanced cryopreservation available, paired with state-of-the-art storage equipment and industry-leading security technologies. HavenCryo allows patients to store their reproductive tissues for as long as they need.

IVFCRYO is a premium brand cryo-services company for egg, embryo, and sperm storage, shipping, cryobank design, and cryo services for IVF fertility clinics.

To learn more about this partnership, please visit https://secure.havencryo.com/.

About HavenCryo™

A long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider, HavenCryo™ is built upon a foundation of advanced techniques, state-of-the-art security and dual monitoring technology, and world-renowned expertise.

Developed by globally recognized fertility and long-term reproductive preservation experts, HavenCryo's mission is to provide peace of mind at every step of the fertility preservation journey, from safe and timely transport to secure long-term storage.

About IVFCRYO

IVFCRYO is a premium cryogenic service business specifically created and tailored to help the fertility industry mitigate the risk of specimen loss. Initially acting as a cryogenic consulting company to help advise clients on best practices, IVFCRYO has grown and expanded its product line to provide full-service "EVERYTHING-CRYO" for the IVF industry.

These services now include Specimen Shipping, Tissue Storage, Cryogenic Facility Design, Consulting, and Cryogenic Services such as Cryo-Equipment Sales/Distribution, Repairs, and Maintenance.

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes. Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; BUNDL Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

