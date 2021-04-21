New Program Fast Tracks At-Risk Youth for Energy Jobs

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new program from the Southern California Regional Energy Network (SoCalREN) is putting former at-risk youth on a fast track to careers in one of the state's fastest growing industries.

Energy efficiency is one of the fastest-growing career fields in the United States, currently employing more than 2.35 million Americans with more jobs being added each year. But despite this growth, more than 75% of employers report difficulty in recruiting qualified workers, due to a lack of experience, training, or technical skills.

SoCalREN's Green Path Careers Program is designed to train former at-risk youth between the ages of 18 and 24 for an energy efficiency career. The Program is free to participants.

"Through our Green Path Careers Program, participants will receive a comprehensive package of training and support that includes personal enrichment training, technical training and education, and paid work experience with local companies working in energy efficiency," said Wendy Angel, Regional Director at the Emerald Cities Collaborative. "The Green Path Careers team will also assist participants in developing a professional resume, preparing for interviews, and search support during the job application process."

To learn more about the opportunities available with Green Path Careers, visit SoCalREN.com/gpc.

The Southern California Regional Energy Network (SoCalREN) Public Agency Programs believe in the power of public agencies to lead their communities toward a safe, secure, resilient, affordable, and sustainable clean energy future. SoCalREN offers a suite of customizable, no-cost services to remove barriers to achieving energy savings. They also offer programs for residents and businesses which public agencies can leverage for the benefit of their communities. SoCalREN is here to help public agencies save energy, save money, and lead their communities on the pathway to zero net energy and overall greater sustainability. Learn more at SoCalREN.org.

SOURCE SoCalREN

Related Links

https://socalren.org

