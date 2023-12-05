New Program from PIA Partnership to Spark Ideas and Thought-Provoking Conversations Among Independent Agencies and Insurers

'Thinking Bigger' offers cutting edge approaches to sales, technology, strategy and more

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The carrier council of the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents, the PIA Partnership, has launched a new program called Thinking Bigger (www.PIAthinkingbigger.com) created to spark new thinking and ways of doing business among the more than 40,000 US-based independent insurance agencies.

The PIA Partnership, formed by PIA in 1996, is a group of insurers focused on developing tools and resources for independent insurance agents.

The Thinking Bigger website is a hub for the program which is open to all. The program kicked off with four video discussions with Mike Becker, PIA National CEO, and independent agents and industry thought leaders, including:

Reading your clients' minds , a discussion of AI and sentiment analysis with Chris Paradiso , Paradiso Insurance.

, a discussion of AI and sentiment analysis with , Paradiso Insurance. Sales miracles, one step at a time , a conversation about the importance of sales coaching and the value of team with Jason Kilgo , KilGO Insurance.

, a conversation about the importance of sales coaching and the value of team with , KilGO Insurance. You are the brand, focused on exciting ways to tell stories and reinforce branding on social media with Daniel Seong , Great Park Insurance.

focused on exciting ways to tell stories and reinforce branding on social media with , Great Park Insurance. It's about the data!, a talk about the most important information agents possess with Frank Sentner of Sentwood Consulting and industry board member and advisor.

"Doing things in new ways can mean the difference between operating a successful agency and a wildly successful agency," explained Becker. "The PIA Partnership's goal with Thinking Bigger is to highlight ideas and new ways of doing business. We tackle big ideas and small ideas—they can all make a difference. Our objective is to spark innovative approaches and keep out-of-the-box information flowing."

In the future, in addition to more videos, Thinking Bigger will also include live sessions and written material to help agencies put the ideas into practice. Agents are encouraged to submit ideas for topics and potential speakers which can be sent on the website.

About PIA

Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes and businesses. PIA's web address www.pianational.org

This press release is online at:

https://www.pianational.org/detail-pages/news/2023/12/05/new-program-from-pia-partnership-thinking-bigger

SOURCE National Association of Professional Insurance Agents