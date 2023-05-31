New Program in DFW Helps People Obtain the Skills Required for Entry-Level Careers in Business

Arlington's Edge Tech Academy Is Focused on Providing Quality, Career-Focused Training Programs and Supporting Local Businesses

ARLINGTON, Texas, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the most recent employment numbers from the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas added 58,200 positions in February 2023, leading the nation in jobs added with more than half coming from the Professional and Business Services industry. Recognizing the continued growth in Texas for employees with business related skills, Edge Tech Academy in Arlington, TX is launching a Business Studies program that provides students with the introductory foundation to pursue entry-level positions in business administration, customer service, accounting, sales and marketing, and project management.

"The extraordinary job growth in Texas continues to outpace national averages and as a DFW-based workforce training provider, we understand firsthand the importance of having a pool of candidates in the Metroplex and the state at-large," said Jennie Adams, Executive Director of Edge Tech Academy, part of a national network of schools and workforce training providers headquartered in Arlington called Ancora. "Our corporate training programs and schools like Edge Tech exist to train tomorrow's workforce and support DFW employers and those across the state."

Edge Tech added the Business Studies program to provide students an opportunity to establish an introductory-level foundation in business administration, customer service, accounting, sales and marketing, project management, and entrepreneurship.

The 13-month program provides graduates an education for a potential career as a sales representative, management trainee, assistant office manager, customer service representative, assistant project manager, accounting clerk, and other business-related roles in a number of industries.

Requirements & Coursework

The program requires 60 credit hours and can be completed in 13 months. Students gain skills through hands-on training in:

English Composition for Business Word Processing / Presentation Skills Mathematics for Business Management for Success Communications for Business Spreadsheet Skills Practical Computer Applications Introduction to Human Resources Customer Relations and Servicing Introduction to Marketing Accounting I Project Management Foundations Sales Principles Critical Thinking Small Business Management



Potential job responsibilities

Upon earning their diploma, program graduates are prepared to meet the following job requirements:

Use computers for various applications, such as database management or word processing.

Create, maintain, and enter information into databases.

Answer telephones and give information to callers, take messages, or transfer calls to appropriate individuals.

Set up and manage paper or electronic filing systems, recording information, updating paperwork, or maintaining documents, such as attendance records, correspondence, or other material.

Operate office equipment, such as fax machines, copiers, or phone systems and arrange for repairs when equipment malfunctions.

In addition to the Business Studies program, Edge Tech offers accelerated training programs delivered by industry-experienced instructors across a variety of fields in healthcare and the skilled trades. Edge Tech Academy trains with a goal to see students gainfully employed using the skills acquired through hands-on training.

* Edge Tech Academy cannot guarantee job placement or salary.

About Edge Tech Academy

Edge Tech Academy, conveniently located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, offers quality, career-focused training programs. Utilizing a mixture of traditional classroom instruction and hands-on learning, Edge Tech Academy is for students interested in pursuing careers in Business, Healthcare, and Skilled Trades with programs in CDL Training: Class A Tractor Trailer, HVAC and Basic Refrigeration, CNC Machinist, Business Studies, Medical Billing & Coding, and Medical Clinical Assistant. Financial aid is available for those who qualify. Graduates have access to career assistance including guidance from a Career Services team, resume updates, workshops, and more. Learn more at www.edgetechacademy.edu .

SOURCE Edge Tech Academy