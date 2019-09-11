New Program Supports Children of Fallen Heroes

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day across the nation, military Veterans, Law Enforcement and first responders answer the call of duty to serve our nation. Unfortunately, many of these individuals make the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty or struggle with depression and PTSD and eventually choose to end their own lives. Many of these fallen heroes leave behind children and spouses.

Serving the children and families of America's fallen first responder and military heroes

W-A-T-C-H (We Are The Children of Heroes) is a new nationwide program of 22KILL launching to serve the children and families of America's fallen first responders and military heroes who have died since 9/11.

W.A.T.C.H. will create a network of hope & empowerment and be dedicated to preventing further trauma for families by providing new, happy memories for their children. The program aims to show them that they are not alone in their grief by connecting them to others just like them, and who are dealing with the same life challenges in a safe and comfortable setting, where they can open up, share their feelings, and begin to heal.

SERVICES INCLUDE:

Providing support and resources to assist the children and families in rebuilding their lives.

Providing activities and organized events centered around music and art therapy, and a variety of sports activities.

Organized community service projects to promote positive efforts in their local communities.

Annual camps, events and retreats that allow families to connect with one another and heal together and allow the kids to be kids again and have fun.

Families of fallen are encouraged to sign up with the W.A.T.C.H. program and can do so at these links:

First Responder application: https://form.jotform.com/90914856188167

Military-Veteran application: https://form.jotform.com/91975265115260

When their end of watch begins, it's our duty to watch over their families.

About 22KILL:

22KILL is an highly rated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to researching and understanding the common issues connected with suicide; including Post Traumatic Stress and depression, the various circumstances that they stem from, their effects on the individual, and the impact that suicide has on family, friends, and the community as a whole. We offer a variety of traditional and non-traditional mental wellness programs, and services. 22KILL has become a driving force behind the efforts to reduce the military and first responder suicide epidemic and assist them in building a happy and healthy life. For more information please visit 22KILL.com

