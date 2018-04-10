New Program to Assist Connecticut Students with Disabilities

"On behalf of the College, we welcome this partnership and look forward to expanding our student body," said Noel Garrett, Dean for Academic Support and Director of the Academic Resource Center (ARC) at Connecticut College. "ARC at Connecticut College is for the entire college community and provides academic support services for all students so that they may reach their maximum academic potential. Although the primary goal is to assist students in becoming more efficient and effective learners, ARC is available to all who wish to improve their academic skills and ability to learn. The addition of College Steps will help us carry this commitment even further."

Connecticut College joins a dozen postsecondary institutions partnering with College Steps, a nonprofit with operations stretching from Vermont to Virginia, which supports young adults living with social, communication, or learning challenges via an individualized, peer-based model. It serves both high school transition students interested in a college-primer experience prior to graduation, as well as students already enrolled in college. Their primary goal is to prepare students for meaningful careers and autonomy after graduation, placing strong emphasis on self-advocacy, social competencies and independent living skills.

"We are very excited to be working with Connecticut College and the surrounding high schools in New London County," noted Lauren Merritt, College Step's Co-Founder. "Our efforts complement their existing work and attract additional talented students."

Prospective students, guardians and school district personnel interested in this initiative, are invited to attend an information session April 24 to learn about specific services, including the individualized support model, admissions process and associated costs.

WHAT: College Steps/Connecticut College Information Session

WHEN: April 24 - 4:30 - 6:00 PM

WHERE: Connecticut College - Blaustein Room 210

PARKING: South Lot -- B3/C3 on the Campus Map

REGISTER: Information Session at Connecticut College

The program is now accepting applications for Fall 2018. Applications submitted before May 15 will be given priority.

CONTACT: Beth McGinn, 202-487-4235

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-program-to-assist-connecticut-students-with-disabilities-300627486.html

SOURCE College Steps

