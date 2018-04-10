New Program to Assist Connecticut Students with Disabilities

NEW LONDON, Conn., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Connecticut College and College Steps announced a partnership to enhance the college experience for Connecticut students living with disabilities, including but not limited to Autism Spectrum Disorders, Learning Disabilities and Developmental Disabilities. The partnership, beginning Fall 2018, aligns with the College's mission to promote understanding by offering a variety of academic and social experiences, as well as their commitment to building greater access, opportunity and equity.
"On behalf of the College, we welcome this partnership and look forward to expanding our student body," said Noel Garrett, Dean for Academic Support and Director of the Academic Resource Center (ARC) at Connecticut College. "ARC at Connecticut College is for the entire college community and provides academic support services for all students so that they may reach their maximum academic potential. Although the primary goal is to assist students in becoming more efficient and effective learners, ARC is available to all who wish to improve their academic skills and ability to learn. The addition of College Steps will help us carry this commitment even further."
Connecticut College joins a dozen postsecondary institutions partnering with College Steps, a nonprofit with operations stretching from Vermont to Virginia, which supports young adults living with social, communication, or learning challenges via an individualized, peer-based model. It serves both high school transition students interested in a college-primer experience prior to graduation, as well as students already enrolled in college. Their primary goal is to prepare students for meaningful careers and autonomy after graduation, placing strong emphasis on self-advocacy, social competencies and independent living skills.
"We are very excited to be working with Connecticut College and the surrounding high schools in New London County," noted Lauren Merritt, College Step's Co-Founder. "Our efforts complement their existing work and attract additional talented students."
Prospective students, guardians and school district personnel interested in this initiative, are invited to attend an information session April 24 to learn about specific services, including the individualized support model, admissions process and associated costs.
WHAT: College Steps/Connecticut College Information Session
WHEN: April 24 - 4:30 - 6:00 PM
WHERE: Connecticut College - Blaustein Room 210
PARKING: South Lot -- B3/C3 on the Campus Map
REGISTER: Information Session at Connecticut College
The program is now accepting applications for Fall 2018. Applications submitted before May 15 will be given priority.
