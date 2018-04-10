New Program to Assist New Jersey Students with Disabilities

Dr. Bette Simmons, Vice President of Student Development & Enrollment Management at County College of Morris stated that "partnering with College Steps allows us to ensure that our students with disabilities have access to strong comprehensive support systems that will allow them to increase their chances of success as well as encourage their participation and overall involvement in the entire academic experience."

County College of Morris becomes one of dozen postsecondary institutions to partner with College Steps, a nonprofit with operations stretching from Vermont to Virginia, which supports young adults living with social, communication, or learning challenges via an individualized, peer-based model. It serves both high school transition students interested in a pre-college experience prior to graduation, as well as students already enrolled in college. The organization's primary goal is to prepare students for meaningful careers and autonomy after graduation, placing emphasis on self-advocacy, social competencies, employment and independent living skills.



"We are very excited to be working with County College of Morris and the surrounding high schools in New Jersey," noted Lauren Merritt, College Steps' Co-Founder. "Our efforts complement the existing work of CCM and attract additional talented students interested in our model of support."

Prospective students, parents, advocates and school district personnel interested in learning more, are invited to attend a special information session on the County College of Morris campus April 21. Attendees will learn about specific services offered, including the individualized support model, admissions process and associated costs.

WHAT: College Steps/County College of Morris Information Session

WHEN: Saturday, April 21 - 3:00 - 4:30 PM

WHERE: Student Community Center Room -- SCC 221/233

PARKING: Lot 6 -- P6 on the Campus Map

REGISTER: Information Session at CCM

The priority application deadline for Fall 2018 enrollment is May 15, 2018. Additional information available at www.CollegeSteps.org.

CONTACT: Beth McGinn, 202-487-4235

