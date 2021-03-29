New Progressive Tech Industry Coalition Backs "For the People" Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Act; Opposes State Bills Limiting Voting Rights

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chamber of Progress ( progresschamber.org ), a new progressive tech industry coalition, today expressed its support for federal voting rights legislation, and encouraged state legislatures to reject dozens of pending bills that would make it harder for people to vote.

The organization threw its support behind the "For The People Act," (H.R. 1 / S. 1), and called on the Senate to act on the House's recent passage of the bill. It also signed a letter of support for H.R. 4, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and stated its public opposition to hundreds of proposed state bills in Republican-controlled legislatures that would inhibit the voting process.

After President Biden's 2020 win, President Trump's "Big Lie," and the baseless accusations of election fraud, many Republican legislators are moving to place restrictions on voting. The pretext for these limits is to deter alleged fraud, but the true objective is to maintain power.

"The American experience is at a crossroads, and it's important for the tech industry to expressly reject the current campaign to make our democracy an exclusive club," said Adam Kovacevich, CEO of the Chamber of Progress.

"Instead of encouraging honest debates of ideas that are decided at ballot boxes, one party is unfortunately determined to change the rules," Kovacevich added. "It's time for federal action to ensure all Americans can vote easily -- and to make our democracy stronger."

The Chamber of Progress also declared its opposition to the more than 250 voter suppression proposals pending in 43 states , which would limit voting by mail, restrict early voting, ban ballot drop boxes, and hobble voter registration drives.

The federal "For the People Act," would counteract these proposed restrictions by:

Mandating that all states provide online, automatic, and same-day voter registration

Ensuring that states provide at least 15 days of early voting in person

Allow all voters to utilize no-excuse absentee voting

Making election day a national holiday

The bill would also seek to end gerrymandering by requiring each state to create independent redistricting commissions.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act (H.R. 4), would restore voting safeguards that were weakened in the 2013 Supreme Court Shelby County decision. The bill would update the application of the 1965 Voting Rights Act's preclearance requirements, and establish a transparent process for states to report election law changes.

Kovacevich added that voting rights was the first issue that the Chamber of Progress is highlighting because of the serious threat that vote suppression proposals pose to the health of American society. "The stakes are too great for the tech industry to be silent," Kovacevich said.

