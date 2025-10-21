New Project Approved: Wetland & Stream Restoration in the Thompson River Valley

FLATHEAD COUNTY, Mont., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Westervelt Ecological Services (WES) is pleased to announce the approval of the Thompson Wetland and Stream Mitigation Bank in Flathead County, Montana. Approved in September by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), the 52-acre mitigation site will provide 69.97 wetland credits and 23,768 stream credits available for purchase. The project aims to restore over 5,000 linear feet of riparian habitat, re-establish and enhance approximately 20.94 acres of wetlands and preserve 24.2 acres of upland habitat along the Thompson River.

Aerial view of Thompson Stream and Wetland Mitigation Bank in Montana, showing the existing stream on the site before restoration.

The Thompson River faces degraded riparian habitat, stream bank erosion, elevated water temperatures, habitat fragmentation, and the spread of invasive species.

WES plans to excavate and grade existing eroded stream banks and remove earthen berms, reconnecting the river to the floodplain. Additionally, WES will reduce the density of invasive species on the site, while promoting and supporting native wetland vegetation. Restoration efforts will improve water quality and create structurally diverse native wetland habitats.

The site is protected in perpetuity by a conservation easement and funded by an endowment to support long-term management activities. WES has partnered with the U.S. Land Conservancy to hold the conservation easement.

Credits are now available for purchase at the Thompson Wetland and Stream Mitigation Bank, providing a valuable resource for developers and agencies seeking to mitigate environmental impacts in compliance with federal and state regulations in Montana.

For more information about the Thompson Wetland Mitigation bank and its available credits, contact Maria Caiola at (720) 656–9324 or email [email protected].

About Westervelt Ecological Services: Westervelt Ecological Services, LLC is a leader in the field of conservation banking, dedicated to the restoration and preservation of wetlands and species habitats. As a division of The Westervelt Company, an almost 140 land stewardship company based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Westervelt Ecological Services offers mitigation banking solutions for developers and businesses who need to mitigate impacts to wetlands or species across the country. To learn more visit www.wesmitigation.com.

SOURCE Westervelt Ecological Services