New Project Media Acquires Energy Rev, Announces Expansion into Europe

NPM's growth and reach broadens with strategic acquisition of leading proprietary news service covering European renewables & the energy transition

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Project Media (NPM), a rapidly growing renewable energy market data, intelligence, and events company, announced today its acquisition of Energy Rev, a London-based proprietary news service focused on renewable energy financing and M&A. The move will expand NPM's reach into Europe and provide a more comprehensive global offering to its development, finance, advisory & corporate clients.

Since 2019, NPM has seen rapid growth in the U.S. across its market research offerings and its successful conference series. Post acquisition, NPM's global footprint is expanding to 35 employees and boasting a management team with over 70 years of combined experience in media, data and market research businesses including acquiring, integrating, and scaling top research and intelligence companies.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Energy Rev both from a growth and expansion perspective, and a strategic one. Peter Kneller has built a robust business as an ahead-of-the-curve resource in the European renewables space," said Ken Meehan, founder and CEO of NPM. "As NPM continues to lead in the renewable energy market research space, we will have quite a bit to roll out in 2024. European markets and partnering with Peter's team are significant pieces of that puzzle and we can't wait to get going together."

NPM plans to expand its European content and commercial teams and integrate market data and research solutions specific to European clients, affording them access to new products that drive additional efficiencies and business development value.

"Our acquisition of Energy Rev and expansion into the European market marks a significant opportunity for our customers and prospective customers. NPM has clients working across Europe, and similarly, many Energy Rev clients are interested in US opportunities so this promises to be a win-win for everyone," said NPM Chief Commercial Officer, Brett Birman. "Bringing Energy Rev in under the NPM umbrella marks a pivotal moment in the growth and sustainability of our business."

Energy Rev founder & editor Peter Kneller has nearly fifteen years' experience covering European renewable energy financing and M&A. Co-editor Jon McNair has worked alongside Kneller for the past eight years with the duo sourcing and reporting solar, wind, storage & energy transition news across the UK, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and other European countries.

"We found the right partner at the right time to further build on the actionable intelligence we're providing to our client base," said Energy Rev Founder, Peter Kneller. "I've seen data and intel companies come and go, but NPM's entrepreneurial spirit and client-centered focus are unmatched in the space. We are excited to continue building out European market solutions for our loyal clients and to provide them with exposure to best-in-class U.S. renewables data, market research and events to inform their businesses in broader and more meaningful ways."

Fox Williams advised on the transaction, which officially closed on December 22, 2023. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About New Project Media

New Project Media (NPM) is leading market data, intelligence & events company serving developers, capital providers, advisors and corporates with exclusive coverage of utility-scale, distributed generation, and energy transition markets. NPM provides full lifecycle coverage and a unique view of the pre-NTP, development and interconnection queue landscape, helping clients identify new business development opportunities earlier and gain a competitive advantage, while also providing significant time savings & efficiencies through its market data. NPM also hosts industry events each year and produces industry podcasts. To learn more about NPM's renewable energy market research offerings or upcoming events, please visit www.newprojectmedia.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1829644/NPM_Large_01__white_Logo.jpg