New Project Media Announces Launch of its Next-Generation 2.0 Platform

PRINCETON, N.J., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakout intelligence+data digital service New Project Media has announced the formal launch of its next-generation 2.0 platform for the growing developer and project finance community.

With a mission to help renewable energy professionals get the competitive edge, NPM enables stakeholders to originate deal flow across the solar, wind, hydro, geothermal and storage sectors, identify risks and opportunities around legislation and regulation, and monitor developer and IPP strategy and performance.

Thousands of developers, law firms, banks, utilities, suppliers and corporate buyers increasingly rely on NPM to deliver real-time, actionable intelligence and data products.

NPM's global team of journalists, analysts and experts provide exclusive, in-depth coverage and reports across clean energy sectors. With the new 2.0 platform, NPM subscribers will now have access to 3,000+ projects covering all states and counties across 13 sectors, 6,000 renewable industry organizations searchable by role and state presence, over 10,000 lifecycle project milestones from pre-development to commercial operation date, and real-time RFPs with live documents and issuance history.

"NPM was founded on the idea that our unique approach of combining best-in-class data and intel would help renewable developers and project finance professionals originate deal flow in North America," said Ken Meehan, NPM Founder & CEO. "With the release of our 2.0 platform, we've massively upgraded the connectivity between our RFP, Project Tracker and Intel content and established a strong foundation for enhanced personalization and easier access to new data products."

Subscribers to NPM have touted the platform's early stage leads in providing the edge when it comes to bidding opportunities, proposal deadlines, and daily insights into project development, up-and-coming legislation, and risk management.

"We're excited by the opportunity to build a service that helps our subscribers grow their businesses to address the massive challenge of combating climate change," Meehan said.

