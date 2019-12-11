New ProKitchen 3D-Edge from Real View, Inc. Helps Designers Create Fast, Reliable and Detailed HD Quality Renderings in an Interactive 3D Viewer

ProKitchen 3D-Edge is a powerful, yet easy-to-use solution that helps designers create fast, reliable and detailed high-definition quality renderings within an interactive 3D viewer. It is available for both Windows and Mac platforms.

Key ground-breaking ProKitchen 3D-Edge features include:

Real-time soft shadows and reflections while in interactive mode.

Hundreds of photo-realistic light fixture options with illumination via semi-transparent glass.

Adjust brightness level of all light sources in the whole room at once.

Dynamic and lifelike reflections in metallic surfaces (such as appliances and polished chrome faucets).

Sketch style renderings with contrasting depth.

Automatically place sunlight behind the doors and windows.

Toggle between color and isometric rendering in the same view.

Commented Valerie Aleksandrova, VP of Sales & Marketing at Real View Inc.: "Simply put, ProKitchen 3D-Edge is the next generation in professional Kitchen and Bath design software. With ProKitchen 3D-Edge it has never been easier or faster for professional designers to translate their clients' unique goals into stunningly detailed realistic renderings."

A free trial of ProKitchen 3D-Edge is available from: https://www.prokitchensoftware.com/prokitchen-online/. An online tutorial with clear, step-by-step guidance is available from: https://youtu.be/A9ZXMmAze4A.

About Real View, Inc.

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, Real View Inc. is the creator of ProKitchen and ProKitchen Online, the #1 kitchen and bath design software solution for professional designers, retailers and manufacturers supporting hundreds of manufacturer catalogs. A 14-day free trial is available. The company also offers a growing library of free on-demand and scheduled webinars that feature tips, tricks, and best practices to create imaginative and exhilarating designs.

