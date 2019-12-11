New ProKitchen 3D-Edge from Real View, Inc. Helps Designers Create Fast, Reliable and Detailed HD Quality Renderings in an Interactive 3D Viewer

Key ground-breaking features include real-time soft shadows and reflections, hundreds of light fixtures with illumination through semi-transparent glass, dynamic reflection in metallic surfaces, and sketch style renderings with contrasting depth.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Real View Inc., the creator of leading end-to-end kitchen and bath design software solutions ProKitchen and ProKitchen Online, has released a game changing new solution that empowers designers to showcase their creativity, amaze their clients, and increase sales: 3D-Edge - New 3D Technology providing HD quality in a fully interactive mode.

ProKitchen 3D-Edge is a powerful, yet easy-to-use solution that helps designers create fast, reliable and detailed high-definition quality renderings within an interactive 3D viewer. It is available for both Windows and Mac platforms.

Key ground-breaking ProKitchen 3D-Edge features include:

  • Real-time soft shadows and reflections while in interactive mode.
  • Hundreds of photo-realistic light fixture options with illumination via semi-transparent glass.
  • Adjust brightness level of all light sources in the whole room at once.
  • Dynamic and lifelike reflections in metallic surfaces (such as appliances and polished chrome faucets).
  • Sketch style renderings with contrasting depth.
  • Automatically place sunlight behind the doors and windows.
  • Toggle between color and isometric rendering in the same view.

Commented Valerie Aleksandrova, VP of Sales & Marketing at Real View Inc.: "Simply put, ProKitchen 3D-Edge is the next generation in professional Kitchen and Bath design software. With ProKitchen 3D-Edge it has never been easier or faster for professional designers to translate their clients' unique goals into stunningly detailed realistic renderings."

A free trial of ProKitchen 3D-Edge is available from: https://www.prokitchensoftware.com/prokitchen-online/. An online tutorial with clear, step-by-step guidance is available from: https://youtu.be/A9ZXMmAze4A.

About Real View, Inc.

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, Real View Inc. is the creator of ProKitchen and ProKitchen Online, the #1 kitchen and bath design software solution for professional designers, retailers and manufacturers supporting hundreds of manufacturer catalogs. A 14-day free trial is available. The company also offers a growing library of free on-demand and scheduled webinars that feature tips, tricks, and best practices to create imaginative and exhilarating designs.  

For More Information:
Andrew Russo, Marketing Director
info@prokitchensoftware.som

SOURCE Real View, Inc.; ProKitchen Professional Design Software

