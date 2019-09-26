New Property Rescue Study Explores How Long it Takes to Buy a Home, and How to Make the Process Quicker

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The property ladder can often feel like Everest to climb. In fact, a move today can take months upon months and still fall through.

As a property buyer who specialises in fast sales, Property Rescue decided to explore exactly what is causing all the hold-ups.

From a study it was revealed that the average length of time it takes from offer to completion is three months.

Surveying and exchanging contracts takes the longest period of time at up to two months on average, although complications can see that figure lengthen considerably.

Within the study, the main complications are also highlighted including the impact conveyancers and surveys can have on delayed moves.

Danny Nieberg, Director at Property Rescue said, "It's incredible to see the volume of delays and collapsed deals happening in the UK.

"With so many factors that could harm a sale, we deliver a sell house fast scheme to help anyone who has suffered and needs to sell quickly to keep their move intact."

As well as selling to Property Rescue, the study also highlights a number of other ways in which you can speed up the sale of a property, from financial preparation to making the moves at the right time.

You can find the full study here: https://www.propertyrescue.co.uk/useful-guides-articles/why-does-it-take-so-long-to-sell-a-house/

About Property Rescue

Property Rescue have been buying properties for well over a decade and have an expert team who purchase properties directly from the homeowner without a middleman. Property Rescue have helped thousands of people sell their houses over the years and can exchange contracts, offering a guaranteed sale in as little as 48 hours, no matter what condition the property is in.

For more information you can visit the Property Rescue website at www.propertyrescue.co.uk

