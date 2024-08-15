NEW PROSUMER REPORT FROM HAVAS EXPLORES THE COMEBACK OF TRAVEL AND TOURISM

The network surveyed over 14,000 people to find out if the public can still roam a world on the verge of collapse

PARIS, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BETC Havas unveiled today its latest Prosumer Report, 'Travel and Tourism: Can We Still Roam a World on the Verge of Collapse?' exploring the comeback of travel and tourism in a post-pandemic world even in the face of climate change, an existential threat to human culture.

BETC Havas conducts its global proprietary Prosumer studies several times per year, polling more than 14,000 people in 32 markets across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas. As today's leading consumers and market drivers, Prosumers influence brand choices and consumption behaviors of others.

Despite challenges ranging from over-tourism and high costs to climate concerns, the report concludes that travel and tourism are deeply embedded in modern culture and are here to stay. The phenomenon of post-pandemic "revenge travel" has not waned, and travelers are inclined to blame everyone but themselves for the sector's impact on global warming.

The report focuses on six topline takeaways:

POST-PANDEMIC "REVENGE TRAVEL" IS STILL A THING. Nearly 66% of Gen Zs want to make up for lost time by traveling often and to distant destinations.

Nearly 66% of Gen Zs want to make up for lost time by traveling often and to distant destinations. NO PRICE TOO HIGH? Whether it's the financial cost, airline hassles, or overcrowded tourist spots, 75% of Prosumers are willing to sacrifice many things to experience new places. The same percentage agree the relaxation of travel makes it worthwhile regardless of any ecological cost.

Whether it's the financial cost, airline hassles, or overcrowded tourist spots, 75% of Prosumers are willing to sacrifice many things to experience new places. The same percentage agree the relaxation of travel makes it worthwhile regardless of any ecological cost. TRAVEL ENHANCES LIFE IRL AND URL. 74% of Prosumers and around 60% of Gen Zs love to share their travel experiences on social media—even though many blame social media for the congestion that is "ruining" the travel experience.

74% of Prosumers and around 60% of Gen Zs love to share their travel experiences on social media—even though many blame social media for the congestion that is "ruining" the travel experience. PROSUMERS FEEL GUILTY…BUT ALSO SHIFT THE BLAME. 33% of Prosumers feel guilty about the environmental impact of travel, but many are happy to blame airlines (43%) or wealthy people who "fly all the time" (48%).

33% of Prosumers feel guilty about the environmental impact of travel, but many are happy to blame airlines (43%) or wealthy people who "fly all the time" (48%). RADICAL MANDATES MAY BE IN OUR FUTURE. 33% of Prosumers and Gen Zs think it's a matter of when–not if–governments will ban plane travel. On the surface, a slight majority of Prosumers (52%) are willing to accept limits on long-haul travel—but research suggests they're accepting "limits" they self-impose due to financial and time constraints.

33% of Prosumers and Gen Zs think it's a matter of when–not if–governments will ban plane travel. On the surface, a slight majority of Prosumers (52%) are willing to accept limits on long-haul travel—but research suggests they're accepting "limits" they self-impose due to financial and time constraints. BRANDS MUST 'RE-ENCHANT' THE TRAVEL EXPERIENCE. 33% of Gen Zs are growing blasé about travel.

"In the current environment, the most successful brands will cater to Prosumers' need for enchantment and cultural immersion while making them feel good about their rising eco-conscious and community-minded choices," said Clément Boisseau and Sébastien Houdusse, Global Chief Strategy Officers, BETC Havas.

