New Protelion partnership brings innovative cyber solutions to Italy

News provided by

Protelion

02 Jun, 2023, 04:14 ET

BERLIN, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Protelion, a world-class provider of innovative cyber security solutions announced it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Omicron Group. The partnership will help Italian customers respond to the complex cyber challenges of increased digitalization with groundbreaking cyber solutions. 

Rapid digitalization has dramatically changed the traditional information security paradigm. Instead of network centric security built to protect office networks and data centers, the digitally connected world requires security designed to protect distributed users and devices independent of their locations. Protelion's cyber solutions are architected to address this challenge, combining protection, flexibility, and performance with a unique approach that provides true end-to-end encryption of all traffic. 

The Protelion solutions encrypt traffic within the LAN itself, making them the ultimate defense against insider threats. Furthermore, Protelion solutions ensure seamless and reliable connectivity and an innovative key management system provides absolute protection from Man-in-the-Middle attacks.

"Protelion is very pleased to announce this partnership with Omicron Group that combines Omicron Group's extensive experience and expertise in delivering successful complex security projects for customers with our solutions", said Josef Waclaw, CEO of Protelion. 

"This partnership fulfills a shared vision: to deliver secure and resilient technology infrastructures to our customers with the ability to cope with any cyber attack, anywhere at anytime. Together with Protelion we want to help companies in Italy to protect their data and strategic business information ", said Luigi Cattaneo , said Luigi Cattaneo Chairman of Omicron.

About Protelion

Protelion understood the need to redefine security. Its Security Platform combines greater security, flexibility, and performance by seamlessly protecting multi-faceted and distributed networks.

Protelion solutions support network segmentation; Clients can quickly and effectively secure their existing legacy systems by overlaying Protelions solutions to achieve significant security improvement with minimal disruption. More information: https://bit.ly/43uvEd8

About Omicron Group

Omicron Group is a leading Italian digital consulting and information technology services provider. With offices throughout the country and Europe, it has been the reference system integrator for medium and large enterprises in the banking and insurance, manufacturing, telecommunications, and services sectors for more than 40 years. More information: https://bit.ly/3INDarx

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007824/Protelion__Logo.jpg

SOURCE Protelion

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.