New Proterra EV Charging Solutions Enable Full Fleet Electrification For Commercial Vehicles

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As communities across North America drive toward 100% clean transportation, Proterra, a leading innovator in heavy-duty electric transportation, today unveiled its new, high-powered charging solution that is designed to enable the electrification of large-scale vehicle fleets.

With more fleet operators transitioning to full battery-electric vehicles, charging solutions that can efficiently and cost-effectively power large fleets of vehicles will play a critical role in transportation electrification.



Developed in partnership with Power Electronics, the new Proterra charging systems offer transit agencies and fleet operators a customizable vehicle charging solution.

Proterra's new charging systems can be configured at a broad range of power levels. For large fleets of vehicles, where customers need to address the challenge of charging dozens or hundreds of vehicles in a single fleet yard, Proterra's new charging systems can be configured with up to 1.5 megawatts to power up to 20 vehicles simultaneously. The new Proterra 1.5 megawatt fleet-scale charging system can also tie directly into higher voltage utility power lines (up to 35kV) which avoids the footprint and complication of costly switchgear.

The chargers will also be able to meet the needs of smaller electric vehicle fleets, with 75 kilowatt, 150 kilowatt, 250 kilowatt, and 500 kilowatt power levels.

The new chargers utilize interoperable, universal charging technology and are equipped to power a diverse range of 100% battery-electric vehicles, including battery-electric transit buses, school buses, delivery vans, coach buses, and other commercial vehicles. The chargers are also capable of powering personal passenger electric vehicles.

"Cities, states, schools, airports, and many more are going all-in on zero-emission transportation. Large-scale charging infrastructure will play a vital role in achieving important transportation electrification goals. Proterra is excited to work with Power Electronics to help fuel this transition with our new, next generation charging systems," said Proterra CEO Jack Allen.

Power Electronics is a leader in power systems design and brings more than 30 years of experience in the design, development, manufacturing, and service of power conversion technology.

The new chargers are available as both overhead and plug-in options, offering greater flexibility and optionality for customers. In addition, the systems feature bi-directional power flow that enables chargers to be smart-grid ready for vehicle-to-grid applications. All Proterra systems can incorporate multi-dispensers which can reduce the overall space, cost, and aggregate power levels needed by a fleet yard. When coupled with the 1.5 megawatt charging system, the multi-dispenser capability enables up to 40 vehicles to charge sequentially, one after the other at full power.

Leveraging Power Electronics' technology, the new chargers have the capability to interconnect with stationary storage and solar to provide fleet operators with a clean, resilient source of power for their vehicles. Full specifications for the new Proterra Energy charging systems can be found at: https://www.proterra.com/energy-services/charging-infrastructure/

"We are so excited to join forces with Proterra. This milestone represents a big step for the deployment of the most advanced heavy duty charging infrastructure in North America and reinforces the success of both companies," said Power Electronics CEO David Salvo.

The announcement of Proterra's new fleet-scale charging infrastructure solution builds on the company's recent launch of its fifth-generation battery-electric transit vehicle, the Proterra ZX5, which is similarly designed for full fleet electrification and manufactured for scale. The 40-foot Proterra ZX5 can be equipped with 660 kWh of energy storage to enable up to 329 miles of drive range, which represents the most energy storage and longest drive range of any 40-foot electric bus available in the North American market today.

Proterra Powered™ leverages Proterra's electric vehicle technology and expertise to help commercial vehicle manufacturers electrify their vehicles. Proterra battery systems are utilized by world-class OEMs to introduce 100% battery-electric vehicles, including electric school buses, coach buses, delivery vans, and low-floor cutaway shuttle buses. To date, Proterra Powered has helped world-class OEMs like Thomas Built Bus, Van Hool, FCCC, Bustech, and Optimal-EV introduce 100% battery-electric vehicles that are powered by Proterra electric vehicle technology.

In addition to its transit and Proterra Powered products, Proterra Energy fleet solutions offers a turn-key approach to delivering the complete energy ecosystem for heavy-duty electric fleets through, including charging infrastructure design, build, financing, operations, maintenance and energy optimization.

About Proterra

Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. Proterra provides a suite of products, services and financing options for a seamless transition to clean, quiet, battery-electric fleets. Designed for durability, safety and energy efficiency and validated by rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered and manufactured in America, in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles County. For more information, visit: http://www.proterra.com and follow us on Twitter @Proterra_Inc.

