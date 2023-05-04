New Protocol for Erectile Dysfunction Proves Less Effective

Cellular Medicine Association notes that the new protocol was not a P-Shot® (Priapus Shot®) Procedure

FAIRHOPE, Ala., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, urologists from Miami (Dr. Thomas Masterson et al.) published (in The Journal of Urology) a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled prospective clinical trial which showed no significant difference between saline and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections for erectile dysfunction.

The Cellular Medicine Association (CMA) noted that the authors did not give a P-Shot® but rather changed the protocol to their own protocol in the following ways:

The injection technique was different and did not distribute the PRP as completely as the P-Shot. The centrifuge used to prepare the PRP is not recommended by the CMA. Only one-half the amount of PRP was injected (compared with the P-Shot® procedure). The PRP was not activated by calcium chloride.

Also, of note, the authors, when planning the study, assumed a 15% response rate to the placebo arm, and because of a much higher response rate to the placebo, the study is greatly underpowered and its conclusions null.

"Still, we are very grateful to these authors for having the courage to try a protocol different than our P-Shot® procedure. That their results were less impressive still helps us because it tells us what does not work as well. That is also very valuable," said Dr. Charles Runels, the inventor of the P-Shot® procedure.

Further examination of the research regarding the P-Shot® and an evaluation of the study by Dr. Masterson et al. can be read here. <—

For evaluation and for possible treatment, men should find the nearest provider licensed by the CMA to provide the P-Shot® — on the directory at PriapusShot.com/members/directory.

Physicians of the CMA conduct and consult regarding research in the areas of esthetics, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, orgasmic dysfunction in women, lichen sclerosus, & other treatments for many other problems—using cellular therapies, especially blood-derived growth factors, including platelet-rich plasma.

Contact:

Charles Runels, MD

Medical Director

Cellular Medicine Association (CMA)

888-920-5311 phone

251-650-1251 fax

[email protected]

https://PriapusShot.com

https://CellularMedicineAssociation.org

SOURCE Cellular Medicine Association