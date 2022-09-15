New Psychological Fiction by Debut Author Eden Francis Compton Fights the Patriarchy

Level 4 Press presents a dark, thought-provoking story of trauma inspired by Emily Dickinson.

JAMUL, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Debut Author Eden Francis Compton writes Emily (September 2022), a dark-spiraling tale of a family's inherited trauma, inspired by American poet Emily Dickinson. Playwright Teddy Maine is trapped in a disturbing journey that slips in and out of reality, unraveling painful secrets as he tries to complete a play about Emily Dickinson. Emily explores the psychology and power dynamics of abuse victims and their perpetrators, resonant with social movements such as #metoo and the omnipresent fight against sexual violence.

Emily by Eden Francis Compton

Teddy Maine is written in the vein of David Mamet, a Pulitzer Prize winning playwright with controversial, anti-politically correct beliefs. Mamet has made headlines, and continues to, with his portrayals of male dominance, sexual assault, sexuality, and politics. His play "Bitter Wheat" was a poorly received comedy about Harvey Weinstein, who prompted the #metoo movement. Teddy Maine's career is viewed similarly; he's undoubtedly talented but wears his adverse reputation like a badge. Teddy makes a dark and fascinating vehicle for uncovering the complex relationships between abusers and abusees.

Eden Francis Compton was inspired to write this tragic story after diving into Dickinson's prolific work. Dickinson's themes of love, pain, guilt, and death, paired with her controlling and alleged sexually abusive father, exposed the complexity of abusive relationships. While unraveling this, Compton began asking "can we heal ourselves by exposing our dark secrets . . . or are some too toxic and are better kept hidden?"

In Emily, an assignment to write a play about Emily Dickinson should have been simple—but it has turned into pure obsession.

One night, like magic, Emily comes to life in the office of world-famous playwright Teddy Maine, seducing him, torturing him, begging him to uncover the shocking secret about her life that she has woven between the lines of her text. And tonight, he's finally figured her out. So why is Teddy holding a gun to his head?

Stumbling in and out of reality, we'll experience the magic of Emily Dickinson's words as they lead Teddy on a harrowing journey that will change his life . . . for eternity.

Eden Francis Compton's psychological fiction, Emily, is an unflinching look at one man's unraveling and of a woman surviving and fighting back against violent patriarchy.

Distributed by IPG.

SOURCE Level 4 Press