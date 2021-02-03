New Public Affairs Firm, 40 North Advocacy, Launched

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 40 North Advocacy, LLC , a full-service public affairs firm specializing in communications at the city and county level, launched today. The firm has three founding members: Michael Berman , Kevin Kinross and former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter .

Named for the 40th Northern Parallel where the firm is located, its work also spans the nation from coast to coast. The firm launches with several clients including Bloomberg Philanthropies' What Works Cities, Protect Our Care and the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

The firm's principals worked together on Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign: Mayor Nutter was the national political chair, Kevin Kinross was the PA State Director and Michael Berman served as a Senior Advisor to the campaign. Kevin Kinross also served as Mayor Nutter's campaign manager in his 2011 Mayoral campaign and Michael Berman ran the successful campaign to make Philadelphia smoke-free in partnership with then-Councilman Nutter.

"I'm excited to join with my friends Kevin and Michael to offer clients insights and strategies to effectively communicate in America's cities. Cities are the leading edge of what America will become - diverse, thriving centers of a new american economy. There has never been a more important time for those who want to shape America's future to work in America's diverse cities," said Michael Nutter.

40 North Advocacy will help corporate and non-profit clients change policy and tackle problems, with an emphasis on the growing urban sector of public affairs communications.

For more information, see the firm's website at: https://40northadvocacy.com/

The firm is headquartered in Philadelphia and works across the country.

Media Contact:

Michael Berman

2153162850

[email protected]

SOURCE 40 North Advocacy (Berman, Kinross & Nutter)

Related Links

https://40northadvocacy.com

