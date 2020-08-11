New Public Health Study Launches for At-Home COVID-19 Patient Experiences

The study hopes to analyze the disease symptoms and experiences of patients who, for many reasons due to the scale of the pandemic, will remain outside the health care system managing their illness with self-care, telemedicine, and at-home circumstances. The study takes approximately 10 to 15 minutes to complete via an online informed consent process and an easy to use mobile app.



"Millions of people are sick with COVID-19 outside the ordinary health care setting. That is creating a huge gap in our understanding. We want to listen to those willing to share their information about this disease and share that data with public health researchers trying to paint the full picture of this pandemic, not just the most severe or fatal cases in the hospital," said Christopher Jones, Ph.D., the lead researcher of the study.

Researchers are particularly interested in individuals from vulnerable and marginalized communities where economic disadvantages, race, or cultural norms may affect infectious disease cases.

For more detail or to enroll in the study, please visit covid19athomesurvey.com

The study research collaborators are MotherToBaby, FORWARD, and Apex Gaming PCs.

About the Study. The study is confidential and does not require any personal identifying information to participate. Participants will be asked about their demographic background, diagnosis and testing, symptoms, treatment options they may have chosen, and impacts on mental health and behavior. This innovative study also allows participants the option to film and upload a video of their disease story. Limited to five minutes in length, these stories offer the chance to share their journey through their COVID-19 illness. These videos may be aggregated and analyzed for common themes that could help inform future research and support systems for individuals caring for themselves during a severe illness.

About iTakeControl Health. iTakeControl is a clinical research company based in Boston, MA focusing on patient-centric research services and innovative clinical design to serve genetic diseases and personalized medicine such as gene therapies, genomics and rare diseases. www.iTakeControlHealth.com

About MotherToBaby. A service of the non-profit Organization of Teratology Information Specialists (OTIS), MotherToBaby is the nation's leading authority and most trusted source of evidence-based information on the safety of medications and other exposures during pregnancy and while breastfeeding. The information service is available to mothers, healthcare professionals, and the general public. They also conduct state-of-the-art research on the safety of medications and vaccines in pregnancy. www.MotherToBaby.org

About FORWARD. FORWARD is an independent, non-profit research organization, and one of the largest and longest running patient-reported research databanks for rheumatic conditions. FORWARD works with patients, physicians, researchers, and industry to collect, analyze, and share real-world data designed to advance knowledge about the causes, treatment, costs, and outcomes of rheumatic conditions. www.forwarddatabank.org

About Apex Gaming PCs. Apex was founded to remove the barrier between customer and business. Their goal is to put the personal back in PC. From using bio-degradable packaging, to supporting public health initiatives and charities such as the Leukemia Lymphoma Society, Apex is dedicated to being socially responsible in all of their actions. www.ApexGamingPCs.com

