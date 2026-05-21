New Publication Further Validates Capitainer Technology for Remote Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker Testing

STOCKHOLM, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new publication in Nature Communications demonstrates that remotely self-collected capillary blood samples can be used to measure Alzheimer's disease biomarkers associated with cognitive decline and function in older adults.

The publication, "Alzheimer's Disease blood biomarkers measured through remote capillary sampling correlate with cognition in older adults", builds on previous findings from the DROP-AD study published in Nature Medicine, which demonstrated the feasibility of remote dried blood and plasma sampling for Alzheimer's disease biomarkers. The new publication further explores the potential of self-collected remote sampling in unsupervised real-world settings. In both studies, blood samples were collected using Capitainer® volumetric microsampling cards.

In the study, participants collected blood samples themselves at home using fingertip sampling devices and returned the samples by post. Researchers found strong correlations between capillary and venous blood biomarkers, while also demonstrating associations with cognition and functional outcomes.

"These publications represent an important step toward making Alzheimer's disease biomarker testing more accessible and scalable," says Christopher Aulin, CEO of Capitainer AB. "Alzheimer's disease is one of the world's largest healthcare challenges, and blood-based biomarkers are expected to play a central role in future diagnostics, clinical trials, and patient monitoring. Remote sampling technologies have the potential to enable testing at significantly broader scale, extending access beyond traditional clinical settings."

For more information, please contact:

Christopher Aulin, CEO

Phone: +46 (0)708 977577

Email: [email protected]

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https://news.cision.com/capitainer-ab/r/new-publication-further-validates-capitainer-technology-for-remote-alzheimer-s-disease-biomarker-tes,c4351398

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https://mb.cision.com/Main/21983/4351398/4105864.pdf New Publication Further Validates Capitainer Technology for Remote Alzheimerâ€™s Disease Biomarker Testing

SOURCE Capitainer AB