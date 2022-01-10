New Publisher Will Help Indie Developers Make Profitable Games on the Blockchain

GM Frens announced today the launch of its Web3 publishing services and accelerator program for indie game developers. Tweet this

GM Frens will offer support with game design and tokenomics, tech and blockchain integrations, NFT sales and token launches, marketing, and community building. As the publishing arm of blockchain gaming and technology platform OP Games , GM Frens will make its published games available to play on OP Arcade.

"We are excited to bring GM Frens into the mix of all the great things OP Games is building," said Chase Freo, CEO of OP Games. "A Web3 game publishing arm will not only ensure funding opportunities for game developers but will also allow us to usher more Web2 game developers into the blockchain world."

On the accelerator side, the company has enlisted an array of gaming and Web3 experts that will mentor and work alongside developers during the 3-month accelerator program.

Developers who wish to publish their games with GM Frens can apply on their website. Applications for the pilot accelerator program will be accepted from January 6 until February 4, 2022.

About GM Frens

GM Frens is a games publisher and accelerator that enables independent developers to build, publish, and monetize games on the blockchain. Harnessing the power of Web3 technologies, the company aims to break down barriers to entry for passionate game developers who want to make a living off their creations.

About OP Games

OP Games is an open-source technology company focused on bridging game developers to Web3. We aim to be the center of Web3 gaming, using radical economics to support our vibrant community of developers, creators, fans, and players.

