New Publishing Group Inspires Young Minds with Imaginative and Inspiring Illustrated Stories

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Popsicle Publishing today announced its official launch into the publishing industry with a captivating new illustrated picture book designed to transport young readers to new worlds and spark their imaginations.

The company's mission to instill a lifelong love of reading starts with the very young, creating opportunities for families to share story time together, while learning important values and life skills, building a strong foundation of early learning concepts, and fostering the growth of imaginations. Its launch title embraces social-emotional learning, inviting discussion about themes such as kindness and friendship.

In Your Heart Can Hold the Whole Universe, a boy shares all the things he admires about his friend, explaining why he thinks her heart is big enough to hold the whole universe. This very sweet story of friendship tells young readers to let the people you care about know just why they're so special and that a little bit of love and kindness can change the whole world. The book will be available for sale on Amazon and through Ingram Spark.

Already this year, Popsicle Publishing has released 27 books and plans to release another 20. The publishing start-up is also accepting new authors and illustrators who share the same passion to spark imagination and wonder through reading.

If you would like more information about Popsicle Publishing and its books, please visit https://popsiclepublishing.com/ .

