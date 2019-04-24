New Puerto Rico Brand Campaign Asks, "Have We Met Yet?"

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico's newly-formed Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), today announced the rollout of Puerto Rico's brand campaign: "Have We Met Yet?" Drawing inspiration from Puerto Rico's cultural and natural offerings, at its essence it focuses on the hospitable and welcoming nature of the Island's people. By posing the question "Have We Met Yet?", the creative re-introduces the Island to the world and brings to life the exotic yet familiar essence of Puerto Rico. As the U.S. mainland's "neighbor to the South," the new campaign showcases through Puerto Rico's iconic doors how the Island welcomes visitors with open arms.

Discover Puerto Rico officially launches the Island’s new brand campaign: “Have We Met Yet?” Drawing inspiration from Puerto Rico’s cultural and natural offerings, at its essence it focuses on the hospitable and welcoming nature of its people. Travelers exposed to the new brand campaign will be immediately drawn by the colorful vibrant doors and stunning imagery found throughout the Island. For more destination information, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com. Discover Puerto Rico’s new brand campaign – “Have We Met Yet?” - launches across digital channels via digital banners, social, pre-roll and a TV-spot. The creative highlights many aspects that make Puerto Rico a unique destination—ranging from its people, its cuisine, its festive spirit, its natural attractions, and much more. Additional marketing support is expected throughout the rest of 2019 to attract visitors to the Island during the summer travel season.

Following extensive research showing that Puerto Rico's brand identity was neutral in the minds of travelers, this new campaign is this next phase of Discover Puerto Rico's brand repositioning process, enabling the Island to fully capitalize on its rich tourism product offerings and emerge as a leading Caribbean destination. The creative campaign assets reposition the Island as that neighbor that one dreams of – with the festive flair, ocean view, incredible art collection and delicious food. Puerto Rico is the neighbor you'll laugh with, celebrate with and maybe even fall in love with.

"Since our inception last July, we hit the ground running to accelerate the tourism economy," said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico. "This brand campaign follows a strong publicity effort that set up Puerto Rico as the top place to visit in 2019 and a recently revamped website, DiscoverPuertoRico.com. The creative highlights our two strongest assets – our culture and our people – and will help us strengthen traveler's familiarity with what makes our Island one-of-a-kind."

The campaign officially launches today across digital channels via digital banners, social, pre-roll and a follow-up TV spot that will launch in coming weeks in key markets. Additional marketing support is expected throughout the rest of 2019 to attract visitors to the Island during the summer travel season.

"Puerto Rico's people, its rich culture and unparalleled natural offerings – combined with the fact that it's a U.S. territory and easily accessible – were key factors that led to this creative," said Leah Chandler, CMO of Discover Puerto Rico. "We're excited to debut this brand campaign as it opens the door, literally, to endless possibilities that showcase the spirit of the Puerto Rican people and everything the Island has to offer."

Travelers exposed to the new brand campaign will be immediately drawn by the colorful vibrant doors and stunning imagery found throughout the Island. The creative highlights many aspects that make Puerto Rico a unique destination—ranging from its people, its cuisine, its festive spirit, its natural attractions and much more.

"The campaign invites travelers to visit Puerto Rico and meet us, the neighbor that you can't live without," said Chandler. "Puerto Rico was named the #1 Place to Visit in 2019 by the New York Times and has topped more than 20 other notable lists of places to visit this year," she added. "We want to send a message to all travelers that this is THE year to visit Puerto Rico. The entire island is eager to welcome them."

The creative was ideated and produced by Beautiful Destinations, with support from local production crews who traveled throughout the Island to capture its beautiful scenery, thousands of colorful doors and welcoming faces of the Puerto Rican people.

To view the "Have We Met Yet?" TV creative online, visit YouTube.com/DiscoverPuertoRico and be on the lookout for additional campaign creative coming soon.

About Discover Puerto Rico

Discover Puerto Rico is a newly established private, not for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) whose mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. The DMO brings prosperity to the people of Puerto Rico by collaboratively promoting the Island's diversity and uniqueness for leisure and business travel, and events. It is responsible for all global marketing, sales and promotion of the destination and works collaboratively with key local governmental and non-governmental players throughout Puerto Rico's visitor economy and community at large, to empower economic growth. To discover all the beauty the Island has to offer, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com.

SOURCE Discover Puerto Rico