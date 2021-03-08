New PureProtect 365 by RideKleen Delivers One-Year Odor Control Guarantee

The purchase of PureProtect 365 by RideKleen includes a one-year warranty where if odor is noticed inside of the vehicle within one year of application, a warranty claim can be made, and reapplication will be conducted by Xzilon's expansive mobile network which can reach anywhere in the U.S.

Vehicle odor is one of the first signs of germs being present. These odors can often linger by becoming trapped in the vehicle, especially in upholstery carpet, fabric interiors and air conditioning systems. This is reason enough for 63% of rental customers and 59% of rideshare users to request a new vehicle, creating more work for operators and negatively impacting the customer experience2.

"RideKleen's charge to rethink clean extends beyond the current pandemic," said Pratik Patel, president of RideKleen. "With a focus on the customer experience, we're equipping vehicle owners, fleet operators and other mobility service providers with the now-essential sanitization and disinfection solutions to drive consumer confidence and overall vehicle safety."

A Worthwhile Investment in Vehicle Protection

According to the Cox Automotive 2020 Cox Automotive COVID-19 Consumer Impact Study, nearly half of vehicle shoppers (47%) are willing to pay for extended sanitization services. This could mean more revenue for automotive dealers, as well as car wash operators offering this enhanced level of service. Moreover, with the on-demand economy showing no signs of slowing, fleet owners and operators are also in a good position to reap the benefits from PureProtect 365 by RideKleen. In the same survey, these numbers increased substantially with gig drivers – 81% of ride-share drivers and 75% of food delivery drivers – willing to pay for long-term vehicle protection.

Protection Proven to Last

In May 2020, RideKleen introduced PureProtect, an eco-conscious hospital grade cleaner and disinfectant from Caring Brands that sanitizes and disinfects the entire vehicle, including the interior cabin, A/C ventilation system, trunk and cargo areas. The EPA-registered and approved antimicrobial cleaner that is food safe and made in the United States is approved for use on hard and soft surfaces and kills up to 99.9% of germs, bacteria, mold, mildew and emerging viruses. Moreover, unlike most solutions offering temporary protection, PureProtect by RideKleen provides an ongoing residual effect to inhibit the growth of harmful mold and mildew for up to four weeks post-treatment – keeping vehicles protected for an extended period of time.

About RideKleen

RideKleen, a Cox Automotive brand within the company's Mobility Group, is the national leader in eco-conscious mobile car care and fleet maintenance services. Serving key metro markets across the U.S., RideKleen delivers operational excellence to reduce time out of service and increase the utilization of fleets and shared fleets. Learn more about RideKleen at www.ridekleen.com

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

1 Xzilon, Inc. hereby guarantees the applied XMicrobe™ product will help prevent damage to the treated interior surfaces caused by permanent stains, UV exposure and temperature extremes; and will help prevent damage to the treated interior seating surfaces. XMicrobe™ will also help prevent odors caused by bacteria, microbes, mold, mildew, fungi and algae on the treated interior surfaces or a/c vents with XMicrobe™. Should the treated interior surfaces become damaged by stains, UV exposure or temperature extremes, Xzilon, Inc. will repair such condition completely free of charge, subject to the "WHAT THIS LIMITED WARRANTY DOES NOT COVER" section in this Limited Warranty. Should the treated interior seating surface become damaged by a rip, puncture or burn, Xzilon, Inc. will repair and/or replace the damaged area completely free of charge, subject to the "WHAT THIS LIMITED WARRANTY DOES NOT COVER" section in this Limited Warranty. Xzilon, Inc. reserves the right to attempt repair of any covered damage using professional reconditioning prior to the replacement with either an upholstery insert or replacement seating component. Should the treated interior surfaces or a/c vents with XMicrobe™ have odors caused by bacteria, microbes, mold, mildew, fungi and algae, Xzilon, Inc. will remedy such condition completely free of charge, subject to the "WHAT THIS LIMITED WARRANTY DOES NOT COVER" section in this Limited Warranty.

2 Cox Automotive Consumer Odor Poll (October 2020)

