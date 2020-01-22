New Push Pop® Gummy Roll Brings an All-New Eating Experience to Gummy Candy With Cutting-Edge Packaging

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bazooka Candy Brands, a division of The Topps Company, Inc., adds to its powerhouse portfolio with new Push Pop® Gummy Roll, a delicious gummy candy in a novel and fun-to-use dispenser. For the first time ever, the iconic Push Pop® brand expands with breakthrough gummy innovation!

Push Pop Gummy Roll makes eating sweet gummy candy even more fun and interactive with its one-of-a-kind dispenser. To enjoy your sweet treat, you will need to Pull, Press, Push™ the patent-pending package to get out your ideal piece of sanded gummy candy. This unique eating experience is not only more fun but allows you to save some of this delicious candy for later for on-the-go enjoyment! Push Pop Gummy Roll is available in four top Push Pop flavors: Strawberry, Watermelon, Blue Raspberry, and Berry Blast.

"For over 30 years Push Pop lollipops have been a fan favorite as a treat that's both delicious and incredibly fun to eat, and we saw an opportunity to bring that same experience to gummy candy," said Becky Silberfarb, Director of Marketing for Bazooka Candy Brands. "Push Pop Gummy Roll is sure to excite candy lovers everywhere!"

Push Pop Gummy Roll joins a family of popular gummy innovations from Bazooka Candy Brands including Ring Pop® Gummy Gems, Match-Ems®, and Juicy Drop™ Gummies. Push Pop Gummy Roll will be available at retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Walgreens, and Dollar General, for $1.79 - $1.99 at checkout.

About Bazooka Candy Brands:

Bazooka Candy Brands is a division of The Topps Company, Inc. and produces such iconic, high-quality candy products, as Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop® Pop, Match-Ems® and of course, Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information visit www.candymania.com and www.bazookajoe.com.

