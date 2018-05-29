New Quest Nutrition Tortilla Style Protein Chips Power Up Snacking

"As consumers seek healthier food options, they often feel deprived of eating the snacks they love. With our bars and cookies, we offer many ways to feed sweet cravings, so we are happy to expand our savory options with this new line," said Suzanne Ginestro, chief marketing officer at Quest Nutrition. "It is our goal to support consumers on their wellness journey by giving them foods they crave in protein-packed, low-carb options."

Consumers love for salty snacking continues to grow at a fast rate. Overall, sales of salty snacks have increased 30 percent since 2011, reaching an estimated $11.2 billion in 2016.1 And today's snackers are hungry for better-for-you snacks that provide all the benefits of a crunchy munch without compromising on taste. With less than 1 gram of sugar and no soy, Quest Tortilla Style Protein Chips are baked, not fried and have the same protein-rich and low net carb profile as all Quest products.

The chips come in two bold flavors:

Nacho Cheese –18 grams of protein, 4 net carbs

Ranch – 19 grams of protein, 4 net carbs

Nacho Cheese and Ranch are available at select retailers and on QuestNutrition.com.

About Quest Nutrition

Quest Nutrition is committed to finding ways to make consumers' cravings for work them, not against them. By making delicious, functional foods with no nutritional compromise, Quest delivers the highest quality foods to help active, health-conscious consumers achieve their goals. Quest products are available across all 50 states and in over 90 countries world-wide. Quest Nutrition is a privately-owned company headquartered in El Segundo, California. www.questnutrition.com

