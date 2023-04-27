New Quick Action Sliding Locks by Fixtureworks improve set up time and reliability

FRASER, Mich. , April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fixtureworks®, a leading North American manufacturer and supplier of clamps, fixturing accessories, machine tool components and rollers & bumpers, now offers a complete line of quick action, quick release workholding locks for sliding adjustment, without the need for tools. The adjustable sliding locks are ideal for applications that require frequent disassembly and/or changeover and help improve setup time and reliability in myriad devices.

The sliding locks are available in a variety of configurations from linear rail motion stops, square bar and slotted hole. They also include shaft locking clamps in plastic and zinc. The sliding locks are particularly ideal for clamping in tight areas with non-swiveling handles.

In the square bar version, the sliding lock is mounted to a plate or table surface. A steel bar travels through the lock and can be locked in place with a quarter turn of the on/off knob. The locking mechanism consists of a wedge that forces a shaft against the surface of the steel bar.

In the slotted hole version, the unit locks in place with a quarter turn of the knob. If the lock is mounted to a plate or table surface, the user can lock a slotted metal bar or plate at varying distances. The locking mechanism consists of a wedge that forces a shaft against the plate surface.

In addition to the quick action slicing locks, Fixtureworks offers other industrial components including quick release fasteners, spring plunger clamps, handle and levers, knobs and grips, equipment handles, hand wheels and cranks, hinges and latches, leveling supports, industrial rubber bumpers, stops and wheels, fixture clamps, clamping locating systems, work positioning elements, vises, grippers and mechanical linear actuators.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Fixtureworks