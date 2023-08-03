New Rage Room, Splatter Paint, and Axe Throwing Destination Opens Next Weekend in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iSmash, the popular entertainment destination for rage rooms, splatter paint, and axe throwing, is thrilled to announce its new location in the Tampa Bay market. iSmash Tampa will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 863 E. Bloomingdale Ave in Brandon, Florida

Co-owners David Segui and Bobby Knapp, long-time residents of the area, are excited about their new venture. "We're eager to offer the community new forms of entertainment and help create memorable experiences for all ages," they said.

iSmash Tampa Ext

iSmash Tampa, open six days a week, brings 5,000+ square feet of adrenaline-filled activities to the Bloomingdale Square Shopping Mall. Blow off steam in a totally safe space where you can truly let go without any consequences. With rage rooms that can accommodate solo-smashers and groups as large as 15 people, iSmash Tampa offers a variety of smash session packages to choose from.

For a truly unique experience, iSmash glow-in-the-dark splatter paint is unmatched. Unleash your creativity, make unforgettable memories, take home your work of art, and let iSmash clean up the mess. iSmash Tampa also introduces high-tech axe throwing lanes with a variety of digitally projected games including Tic-Tac-Toe, Connect-4, and Zombie Hunt. "Our end-grain targets greatly enhance the axe-throwing experience," said Knapp.

Franchising since late 2021, iSmash operates locations in Rochester and Syracuse, New York, and has six more franchises in development across the country, including Tampa. "Our goal is to become the premier destination for location-based entertainment," said founder, Steven Shortino.

For more information visit http://ismashtampa.com or call Cristina Arias at 888-518-7243 x703. Connect with us on social media @ismashtampa and https://facebook.com/ismashtampa.

About iSmash

iSmash (https://ismashusa.com) is the first and only rage room franchise offering three unique and exhilarating activities in one venue, delivering an experience unmatched in price and quality.

Media Contact:

Cristina Arias

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

+1 888-518-RAGE x703

SOURCE iSmash