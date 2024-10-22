New Rakuten Study Reveals Holiday Spending Disconnect Between Retailers and Shoppers

79% of retail marketers confident in achieving holiday sales targets, despite 45% of shoppers indicating plans to spend less this year

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten, the leading Cash Back shopping platform, released a new study revealing a significant disconnect between retail marketers and shoppers ahead of the 2024 holiday season. Developed in partnership with Harris Poll, the study surveyed retail marketers and shoppers and found that an overwhelming majority (81%) of shoppers do not plan to increase their holiday spend this year.

"There's a clear disconnect between marketer perception and consumer realities, but this presents a unique opportunity for retailers to capitalize on the shortcomings of their competition," said Julie Van Ullen, Chief Revenue Officer at Rakuten Rewards. "As shoppers plan to spend less overall, there become fewer opportunities for retailers. This makes it evermore important for retailers to invest in strategies that set them apart throughout the entire holiday season. By investing early and capturing market share among early holiday shoppers, retailers can set themselves up for success in Q4. This approach also allows retailers to establish new relationships, or reinforce existing ones, with shoppers whose loyalty can't be assumed."

Early shoppers face limited deals.

Due to high confidence levels, many marketers are delaying their marketing spend. While 79% of marketers are optimistic they will reach holiday sales objectives, 65% are timing their spend as late as November.

Rakuten's study also found that 38% plan to spend the majority of their holiday budget in mid-Q4, with 25% waiting until Black Friday and Cyber Week, and only 27% starting in October. This delay indicates that early shoppers may not find the deals and discounts they expect.

Concerns about shipping delays are also prompting 42% of shoppers to start their shopping early, while 32% plan to do more shopping in-store to avoid potential delays.

Inflation remains a key concern.

Even with softening inflation, nearly half (46%) of shoppers report that it will have the greatest impact on their holiday shopping strategy. Conversely, only 20% of marketers believe that to be true. 26% of shoppers say they cannot afford to buy gifts, indicating that they are not feeling relief from softening inflation. Shoppers also anticipate that the upcoming election will have an impact on inflation, with 57% believing it will increase.

"Our research revealed that over a quarter of shoppers express concerns about their ability to afford gifts this season, signaling a more challenging and competitive Q4 for retailers than anticipated," said Van Ullen. "The election is also a significant factor that is influencing consumer sentiment, with expectations of rising prices. Shoppers will be looking for early holiday deals to avoid any potential price increases."

Loyalty is up for grabs.

Despite 45% of shoppers planning to spend less on holiday gifts, marketer confidence remains strong. A majority of marketers (98%) believe shoppers will remain loyal to brands, with only 2% anticipating that shoppers will trade down to lower-quality brands and products for more affordable alternatives. However, 42% of shoppers indicate they will prioritize finding the lowest prices.

"Loyalty is up for grabs this holiday season, and success for retailers will hinge on offering value beyond just reduced prices," said Van Ullen. "Our research revealed that shopper concern extends beyond just price, and retailers will need to address those concerns with comprehensive deals that include several table-stake incentives. Incentives like free shipping, buy now pay later services, and elevated Cash Back will be important for maintaining a loyal shopper base."

