New Rally House Location with Employment Opportunities Coming Soon to Des Moines Area

ALTOONA, Iowa, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iowa has welcomed several new Rally House stores so far this year, and the company is eager to unveil another location in the northeast corner of the Des Moines metro. Rally House Outlets at Des Moines arrives in Altoona this fall and will offer an expansive selection of officially licensed team gear and distinct local merchandise from fan-favorite brands. This new Rally House store will also bring numerous job openings to the Des Moines area, with key leadership positions available.

Rally House Outlets at Des Moines will provide fans with an array of sports apparel, collectibles, and more from respected vendors like New Era, '47, Mitchell & Ness, Adidas, and others. Customers can shop many popular professional and college teams, such as the Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State Cyclones, Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Cubs, and more. This new store also provides Des Moines residents with a number of excellent employment opportunities.

There's a lot to look forward to as an employee at Rally House Outlets at Des Moines, like the opportunity to combine a passion for sports with a rewarding career at this leading sports and merchandise retailer. Associates also enjoy being a part of a supportive team while working in a fast-paced environment. Furthermore, Rally House provides outstanding discounts and benefits to its employees.

Creating a fun shopping environment at Rally House comes with excellent customer service and hard-working associates. The store aims to hire dedicated employees to fill various roles to ensure the same experience at Rally House Outlets at Des Moines. Some of the open positions include Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager, Assistant Manager in Training, and Sales Associate.

Rally House Outlets at Des Moines looks forward to welcoming new team members to contribute to the success. Interested candidates can visit www.rallyhouse.com/careers to sort through job openings and apply today.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 170+ locations across 17 states.

CONTACT:

Recruiting Team

[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House