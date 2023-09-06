New Rally House Location with Employment Opportunities Coming Soon to Des Moines Area

News provided by

Rally House

06 Sep, 2023, 11:23 ET

ALTOONA, Iowa, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iowa has welcomed several new Rally House stores so far this year, and the company is eager to unveil another location in the northeast corner of the Des Moines metro. Rally House Outlets at Des Moines arrives in Altoona this fall and will offer an expansive selection of officially licensed team gear and distinct local merchandise from fan-favorite brands. This new Rally House store will also bring numerous job openings to the Des Moines area, with key leadership positions available.

Rally House Outlets at Des Moines will provide fans with an array of sports apparel, collectibles, and more from respected vendors like New Era, '47, Mitchell & Ness, Adidas, and others. Customers can shop many popular professional and college teams, such as the Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State Cyclones, Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Cubs, and more. This new store also provides Des Moines residents with a number of excellent employment opportunities.

There's a lot to look forward to as an employee at Rally House Outlets at Des Moines, like the opportunity to combine a passion for sports with a rewarding career at this leading sports and merchandise retailer. Associates also enjoy being a part of a supportive team while working in a fast-paced environment. Furthermore, Rally House provides outstanding discounts and benefits to its employees.

Creating a fun shopping environment at Rally House comes with excellent customer service and hard-working associates. The store aims to hire dedicated employees to fill various roles to ensure the same experience at Rally House Outlets at Des Moines. Some of the open positions include Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager, Assistant Manager in Training, and Sales Associate.

Rally House Outlets at Des Moines looks forward to welcoming new team members to contribute to the success. Interested candidates can visit www.rallyhouse.com/careers to sort through job openings and apply today.

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 170+ locations across 17 states.

CONTACT:
Recruiting Team
[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House

Also from this source

Rally House Expands to Southwest Indiana with Future Store & Employment Opportunities

Future Rally House Store & Employment Opportunities Arriving in the Philadelphia Market

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.