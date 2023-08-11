New Rally House Store & Employment Opportunities Arriving Soon to Lexington, KY

News provided by

Rally House

11 Aug, 2023, 11:30 ET

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House is excited to remain on the path of exponential growth by adding new storefronts in new markets, including Lexington, Kentucky. Rally House Hamburg Pavilion arrives in summer-2023 and will be situated about 20 minutes east of the University of Kentucky campus. This upcoming Rally House store will stock localized merchandise, officially licensed Wildcats gear, and many high-quality items for other popular teams. College students and nearby residents will also benefit from this store's many excellent job openings.

Lexington-area fans will appreciate the impressive selection of pro and college teams available at this upcoming Rally House store, with big names like the Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, and Bengals in stock. Plus, customers will find many well-known brands, such as Nike, New Era, '47, Mitchell & Ness, and others. The local economy will also benefit from the numerous employment opportunities coming with the store.

Employees at Rally House Hamburg Pavilion will get to utilize their passion for sports in their career with this national sports and merchandise retailer, all while working alongside an encouraging team in a fast-paced environment. Another upside to joining the Rally House team is the company's determination to take care of each staff member with excellent benefits and outstanding discounts.

Rally House often receives praise for providing a unique and fun shopping experience catered to dedicated sports fans and proud locals, and the same goes for Rally House Hamburg Pavilion. To continue this trend, Rally House aims to hire dedicated, hard-working associates and leadership at this new storefront, with open positions like Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager, Assistant Manager in Training, and Sales Associate.

Rally House Recruiting looks forward to hearing from interested applicants and learning more about how they'll contribute to the company's success in Lexington, KY. Candidates can visit www.rallyhouse.com/careers to explore job openings and submit an application today.

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 160+ locations across 17 states.

CONTACT:
Recruiting Team
[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House

Also from this source

Rally House Expands Selection of College Team Gear with Second Grapevine Mills Location

Rally House Opens Record Number of Stores in One Weekend

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.